ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Texas maintenance worker fatally shot on Christmas Eve by apartment resident who mistook him for burglar, police say

By Antonio Planas
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 164

Chris Griffith
2d ago

I hope trigger-happy shooter has a hard time sleeping tonight. I hope he's declared a danger to others and management evicts him. I think he should be prevented from owning a gun.

Reply(22)
53
Cynthia Ford Timmons
2d ago

my condolences to the family and Friends of the maintenance worker this is such a sad situation and therefore to happen the day before his 29th anniversary praying for this family 🙏

Reply
21
✓Americans say!
2d ago

If he shot a cop that was checking out some issue most of you would have a totally different response, and you know it, like the right one,he should have made damn sure it was a burglar before he pulled that trigger.

Reply(10)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire

DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred.  Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.  
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
CBS DFW

6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road

On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police searching for endangered missing person Curtis Dewayne Taylor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials are searching for an endangered missing person Thursday night. Curtis Dewayne Taylor, 18, was last seen in the 4800 block of Bartlett Avenue in Dallas at 11 a.m., police say. Police describe Taylor as a 5'11 white man, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a skull on it, blue shorts and brown boots.Taylor was also reported missing earlier this month. He was found safely three days later. If you have information about Taylor, call the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268 or 911 and reference case number 231702-2022.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas neighbors find man’s body slumped in car

DALLAS - Police found a man shot to death in a car in far east Dallas late Monday night. According to the Dallas Police Department, neighbors near Ferguson Road and Kingswood Drive called 911 after they saw the victim slumped inside a black Mercedes. Detectives are now reviewing security video...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Look: Aaron Dean's New State Prison Mugshot

We're getting our first look at the state prison mugshot for Aaron Dean, the former Fort Worth police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson and sentenced to nearly 12 years behind bars. According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dean is now at the Ramsey...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

NBC News

569K+
Followers
64K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy