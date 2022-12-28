ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Barack Obama’s favorite songs from 2022 is Bad Bunny’s Dembow ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aCHk4_0jwoGWWa00

Music wrap-ups are not only for Spotify, Tidal, or Apple Music, the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama , released his playlist of favorite songs from 2022 during the Christmas weekend.

“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year, we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” he shared on social media, also asking for new music suggestions. “Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PLkER_0jwoGWWa00 GettyImages

As reported by Billboard , Obama enlisted 25 songs, and 13 were nominated for the 2023 Grammy awards. Mr. President’s musical taste is diverse, as he loves to jump from English to Spanish to country and reggaeton.

The list features Kendrick Lamar ’s “The Heart Part 5,” Bad Bunny ’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Beyonce ’s “Break My Soul,” Zach Bryan ’s “Something in the Orange,” Maggie Rogers ’ “That’s Where I Am”; Burna Boy ’s “Last Last”; Lizzo ’s “About Damn Time” and many more.

RELATED:

Barack Obama shares Christmas photo of Sasha and Malia

Michelle Obama’s style transformation: Best fashion moments of 2022

Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022

See below the president’s complete list of favorite songs in 2022:

On Christmas, Obama shared a family photo on Instagram, featuring Michelle , Malia and Sash a in their best Holiday outfits. “Merry Christmas, everybody! One of the best parts of the holiday season is getting to spend time with the special people in our lives. I hope you all have a wonderful and joyful Christmas,” he captioned the post.

Michelle Obama also shared a sweet Christmas tribute, showing her and Barack as he kisses her cheek. “From our family to yours, wishing you all a wonderful Christmas filled with happiness, light, and joy! As we get ready to wrap up this year and look to the next, let’s remember to reflect on our blessings and channel them into giving back and being kind to those around us,” she captioned the post.

