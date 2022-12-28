ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

Lookout Santa Cruz

My Stanford education was best in class, yet left big 'life skills' gaps

Marisa Messina went to private schools and attended Stanford University for college and business school. But, she writes, she still finds her education lacking in fundamentals, particularly life skills — like handling personal finances, doing home repairs and dealing with emotions. She wonders what a proper modern education should include — and who is responsible for filling in the holes.
STANFORD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos

APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river

SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
SALINAS, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Ways to celebrate the New Year in Gilroy

New Year’s Eve falls on a Saturday in 2022, providing an extra day to recover before the work week begins. Venues around Gilroy and South County have planned accordingly. All events are on Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. Gilroy Gardens will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 4pm...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

North Salinas neighborhood floods as Cat 3 atmospheric river drenches the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood are dealing with significant flooding due to the Santa Rita Creek overflowing its banks on Tuesday morning. Water crews and county officials reported that the creek has received too much water overnight and was unable to handle the excess. As a result, neighborhoods in the area are experiencing flooding in their homes and garages.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

A profile in public service: Lowell Hurst

Purely by happenstance after moving here in 2018, I met Lowell Hurst during his last month as Watsonville’s mayor (his third stint). Affable with a booming, cheery voice landing truth bombs and jokes equally, his Midwest openness and disdain for pretense shone through our conversation then and today. Lowell...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara to Enforce Parking Permits Again Starting Jan. 2

After a few pandemic years, some things are getting back to normal in the Bay Area. In Santa Clara, police will once again start citing people parked on certain city streets without a permit starting Jan. 2. At the start of the pandemic, police stopped this parking permit enforcement. "They...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
OREGON STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TTV)- After nearly 30 years of keeping the streets of Watsonville safe, Cpt. Anthony Magdayao suited up for the last time Wednesday. Cpt. Magdayao arrived at the Watsonville Police Department in 1994 with experience. Since then, he has made the department and community his home. "We can’t thank him enough for his dedication The post Watsonville Police Captain Anthony Magdayao retires after nearly 30 years of service appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Landslide shuts down Fremont's Niles Canyon Road in both directions

FREMONT -- Authorities in Fremont are working to clear a landslide on Niles Canyon Road Friday that closed the highway to traffic in both directions, according to CHP.CHP issued the severe traffic alert regarding the closure shortly before 12 p.m. Friday, saying the landslide on Niles Canyon Road -- also known State Highway 84 -- was closed in both eastbound and westbound directions west of Palomares Road. All lanes are blocked.   An image shared by Caltrans showed mud and debris including logs on the roadway.The Dublin area CHP office tweeted that Caltrans is working to clear the rock and mudslide so the roadway can reopen. Drivers are advised to use I-680 and I-880 to Hwy 238/I-580 as alternate routes.Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  
FREMONT, CA
pajaronian.com

Guest View: A salute to Watsonville’s finest

We have several 7-Eleven stores in the area. Since the pandemic, we have worked the graveyard shift. This turned out to be the best experience in the last few decades. We have seen the best, the worst and everything in between. The labor shortage, the homeless problem, the unpredictable and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the endless supply shortage creates a very unprecedented challenge for all businesses, our stores among those.
WATSONVILLE, CA

