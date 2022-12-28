The Kingman Marine Corps League, operating as Mohave North, is proud to be part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program during this 75th year of the program. The League was able to provide toys for 1,648 children this year in the greater Kingman area. We did have some glitches with the database and apologize for the inconvenience. A very special thanks to the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors for their fund raising efforts, Lee Williams High School, Kingman High School and the Kingman Academy students for their toy collection programs. Thanks also goes to the ninety-nine local sponsors and organizations who assisted with placing toy collection boxes at their place of business and holding special events for the program. Last but not least to the Kingman Police Department for extra patrol to keep our toys safe this season.

1 DAY AGO