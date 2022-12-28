Read full article on original website
First Friday to focus on health￼
KINGMAN – The First Friday for 2023 will kick-off on Friday, Jan. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Kingman. On hand will be professionals in the fields of healthcare, mental health, physical fitness, nutrition, dentistry, chiropractic care, massage, infusion and vitamin therapy, hydroponics, and natural remedies. Offerings include blood pressure and glucose checks, dental care kits and more.
New trend of fentanyl contains xylazine ￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu City Police Department would like to inform the community that a new illegal drug trend has appeared in the community. The counterfeit drug commonly identified as fentanyl pills, or M30s, is now being manufactured with a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer called xylazine. Xylazine...
KCA receives $50,000 donation￼
Scott Preston and Preston Investments recently made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Kingman Center For The Arts and the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Pictured is Scott Preston and Kingman Center For The Arts Executive Director Kristina Michelson. Photo courtesy.
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mojave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
BOS begins new year; old jail demolition, animal shelter, morgue location on agenda￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – District 1 Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter takes the gavel from District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould next Tuesday as he’ll serve as Board Chairman for 2023. Sueann Mello will be issued her oath of office near the start of the Board of Supervisor’s meeting as she begins her first four-year term as Treasurer.
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
Seed to Supper program returns to Kingman￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health’s “AZ Health Zone” invites the public to become more self-reliant by growing food at home. “A garden is a way to state: ‘I want variety. I want taste. I want the convenience,” said Zen Mocarski, health education specialist with AZ Health Zone, adding “there’s nothing quite like eating food moments after harvest.”
Classified Ads for the Week of Dec. 28, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
Water conservation will be top of mind this year￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City begins the New Year with new water conservation regulations and restrictions in play. Utility Superintendent Mark Clark said the 2022 Tier-1 drought designation for the lower Colorado River water system transitioned to Tier 2-A on January 1, 2023. Clark said Bullhead City has saved...
Capsized kayak fatal for Holbrook resident￼
LAKE HAVASU – A Holbrook resident apparently drowned after two kayaks capsized in rough weather on Lake Havasu. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) personnel responded at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday to emergency calls about a person in the water yelling for help in the Site Six area. MCSO spokeswoman...
Legal Notices for the Week of Dec. 28, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: HOT ROD GRILL & GRIDDLE LLC. ENTITY ID: 23459273 ENTITY TYPE: Domestic LLC EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/14/2022 CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Accommodation and Food Services MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual STATUTORY AGENT NAME: RAOUL GREGORIA FERNANDEZ PHYSICAL AND MAILING ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPAL ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPALS Member: Lorinda Leigh Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022; Member: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022 ORGANIZERS RAOUL GREGORIO FERNANDEZ /s/ Organizer: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez 12/14/2022.
Thanks to all and Happy New Year from Toys For Tots￼
The Kingman Marine Corps League, operating as Mohave North, is proud to be part of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program during this 75th year of the program. The League was able to provide toys for 1,648 children this year in the greater Kingman area. We did have some glitches with the database and apologize for the inconvenience. A very special thanks to the Kingman Golden Valley Association of Realtors for their fund raising efforts, Lee Williams High School, Kingman High School and the Kingman Academy students for their toy collection programs. Thanks also goes to the ninety-nine local sponsors and organizations who assisted with placing toy collection boxes at their place of business and holding special events for the program. Last but not least to the Kingman Police Department for extra patrol to keep our toys safe this season.
Kingman City Government Holiday Closures and Christmas Tree Drop￼
KINGMAN – City government offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no residential or commercial solid waste services Monday, January 2; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late. The City of Kingman is providing a Christmas tree drop at the...
Kingman City Council meeting canceled￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. The next Kingman City Council meeting will take place Tuesday, January 17 at 5:00 p.m. City of Kingman government offices normal operating hours are Monday-Thursday 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
Construction work begins on Lake Havasu Avenue￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – In an effort to continue to maintain our water mains and improve our roadways, The Lake Havasu City Engineering Division announces construction activity on Lake Havasu Ave. from Kiowa Blvd. to Acoma Blvd. Starting January 3, 2023, for water main replacement and pavement reconstruction. Crews...
Local athletes stand out in largest Winter Basketball Tournament￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Tyson Banks of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Cayla Cotter of Mohave High School earned the honor of making their divisions’ All-Tournament Team during the 2022 Bullhead Holiday Shootout. “We’re enormously proud of our local athletes,” said Mayor Steve D’Amico. “We know they work really...
