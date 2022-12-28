ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

101.5 WPDH

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Free Safe Ride Home Being Offered On New Years in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents in Orange, Rockland and Sullivan Counties can expect safe ride home options New Year's Eve. Dana Distributors has been serving Orange County, NY the freshest beer in the industry since 1970. They extended their service area, purchasing the Anheuser-Busch distribution rights for Rockland County in 2000 and Sullivan County in 2001. All three operations moved to a newly constructed 115,000 square foot facility in Goshen, NY twenty years ago in 2002. Today, Dana Distributors sells over three million cases annually, most notably Budweiser.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
CORTLANDT, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022

Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
rocklandreport.com

BREAKING: Spring Valley Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Homicide on North Myrtle

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 AM the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of 55 N. Myrtle Avenue for a report of CPR being conducted on a subject because of an unknown medical emergency. Upon arrival, officers quickly located the caller and an apparently deceased male on Johnson Street, adjacent to 55 N. Myrtle Avenue. Spring Hill Ambulance and paramedics also responded to the scene. The victim was identified as 52-year- old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

