Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover

A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
HANOVER, MD
Daily Voice

Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore

A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide. Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian.  The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash.  The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation.     Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below).  Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

