3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Gas Station Dispute Leaves One Dead In Baltimore, Police Say
One person was killed in a midday shooting at a Baltimore gas station on Thursday afternoon, officials announced.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded to the Exxon station at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North G…
WKRC
Man claims 'voodoo' caused him to rape, impregnate 13-year-old
A Florida man was charged with the incestuous rape and impregnation of a 13-year-old, according to police. Jean Innocent, 41, initially stated he believes voodoo caused him to rape the girl, according to an arrest report by West Palm Beach police. The girl went to the hospital on Dec. 19...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Wbaltv.com
Man sought after after fatal shooting at downtown Baltimore gas station
Baltimore police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a downtown gas station. SkyTeam 11 was over a fatal shooting scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on downtown's westside. City police said a man, identified...
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Man Shot In Back Multiple Times In 'Serious Condition' After Baltimore Attack
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back multiple times in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue around 12:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 after investigating reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
Carjackers Target Grandma With Young Child In Hanover
A grandmother traveling with her daughter and grandson was carjacked in front of her home in Hanover earlier this week, authorities say.On Tuesday, Dec. 27, around 7:40 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was driving home with her 38-year-old daughter and 9-year-old grandson when a Dodge Charger motioned her…
foxbaltimore.com
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
Murder Victim ID'd As Missing Person In Baltimore
A man who was reported missing in Baltimore shortly after Christmas has been found dead, and officials believe it was a homicide. Darius Brockington, 22, was found after officers were called to the 2200 block of Falls Road to investigate a body that had been found shortly before noon on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Baltimore police.
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-97 in Glen Burnie
BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Anne Arundel County early Wednesday Morning, police said. Around 1:55 p.m., troopers responded to the southbound area of I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian. The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Delroy Ben of Glen Burnie, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver who struck Ben fled the scene.The road was closed until about 4.45 a.m. Following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting the investigation. Investigators believe the vehicle that struck Ben was a black, 2010 to 2018 model Audi A8, or S8 (see stock photos below). Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130.
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Comments / 0