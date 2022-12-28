ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

California Deputy Killed By Driver, Suspect Dies In Shootout

(AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop. The suspect later died in a shootout. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old motorcycle Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a pickup truck Thursday in Jurupa Valley, a city about 45 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. As he approached, the driver shot him and fled. A freeway chase through Riverside and neighboring San Bernardino County ended when the car was disabled and crashed. The driver opened fire and was shot by deputies. He’s identified as 44-year-old William McKay, whose criminal history included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon.
Judge Orders Longest Prison Term So Far In Gov. Whitmer Plot

(AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. The sentence announced Wednesday is the longest yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for 47-year-old Barry Croft Jr., who was the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker described him as “the idea guy” behind the plot and called him “a very convincing communicator” for people who were open to his views. Croft and accomplice Adam Fox were convicted in August of conspiracy in Grand Rapids. Fox was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years behind bars.
MICHIGAN STATE

