South Carolina State

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia: Prediction and preview

Ohio State vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl will produce one of the teams to play for a national championship this season. Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Ohio State vs. Georgia preview. Heading into Saturday’s game, the defending national champs...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
BRYAN, TX
On3.com

Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Peach Bowl drops thrilling hype video for Ohio State-Georgia matchup

The Peach Bowl is just about ready to get the College Football Playoff semifinals rolling! That matchup between Ohio State and Georgia in Atlanta is not short of storylines on either side of the game. For the Buckeyes, Ryan Day’s squad has new life after a disastrous loss to Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Ohio State, Peach Bowl 2022: Five keys to help pick the College Football Playoff semifinal game

ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Georgia is coming off of a resounding 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while Ohio State's loss to No. 2 Michigan on rivalry weekend kept the Buckeyes from winning the Big Ten East and forced them to play the waiting game until Selection Sunday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Scorebook Live

Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25: Week 5

The Week 5 SBLive Sports Georgia Girls Basketball Power 25 rankings are out and Hebron Christian has overtaken the No. 2 spot from Brookwood. The Lions have crushed the opposition this season and are more than worthy of taking over the No. 2 spot. Mt. Paran Christian was outside of the Top 10 two ...
GEORGIA STATE

