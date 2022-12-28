ATLANTA -- No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will square off Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Georgia is coming off of a resounding 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game, while Ohio State's loss to No. 2 Michigan on rivalry weekend kept the Buckeyes from winning the Big Ten East and forced them to play the waiting game until Selection Sunday.

