cbs12.com
Detectives arrest man for triple shooting on I-95, charged with murder of young woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say have found the man responsible for the murder of a young woman and the shooting of two others on I-95 in November. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an arrest was made on Thursday night for the murder for 23-year-old Ana Estevez and the injury of two others.
Housekeeper arrested after he gave inappropriate massage to boy, per police
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after inappropriately touching a minor in a boy's home. According to the arrest report from the Juno Beach Police Department, 49-year-old John Castrillon, known to the family as Fredy, began to massage the boys shoulders around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27.
Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle
LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
Caught on Camera: Shoplifter realizes he's locked in store, shoves employee to the ground
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are looking for a shoplifter who got aggressive with an employee after he realized he was locked in. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released video of a strong-arm robbery on Friday in hopes to find the person responsible. Detectives said at...
Police find car involved in hit-and-run crash that badly injured man at vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have located the white Camaro involved in the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a man during a candlelight vigil on Monday night. The family of the man say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in...
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
Sheriff: Woman accused of hitting 92-year-old mother with wrench, told her to kill herself
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in jail after her mother told deputies she abused her. On Dec. 1 around 8 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went to Boca Raton in reference to a domestic battery. Deputies met with the 92-year-old victim who...
Deputies looking for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a Black man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
Thieves caught on camera stealing power tools from Home Depot
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for several men who stole $2.800 worth of power tools from a Home Depot. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the theft occurred at the Home Depot on South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale on Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.
Man starts pilot program geared to fight homelessness in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Right now everything from the food on our table to the roofs over our heads is becoming more and more expensive and for some, options have become so limited they find themselves losing their homes. Sean Shea the founder VIB, a data company...
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
Arson investigation underway after 2-story house caught fire in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — An arson investigation is underway by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office after a two-story home caught fire. Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth.
I-95 south lanes reopened following accident
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
Miami Beach man claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami-Beach spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire. The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52,of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Wednesday. Estrada...
Wicked wind: 82-year-old homeowner hoping someone will remove huge tree off her house
KENSINGTON, Md. (WJLA) — Heavy snow has been making headlines but it was a high wind on Friday that caused a massive tree to fall onto 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth's home in Kensington, Maryland -- which is just north of Washington, DC. Part of the tree punctured her roof and...
Crash cleared, lanes reopened on Turnpike's southbound lanes in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: The crash has been cleared, lanes have reopened. FHP said the delay was caused by a two-way crash, no injuries were reported. All lanes are blocked on the Florida Turnpike's southbound lanes after a crash in Delray Beach. According to the Florida Department...
Northbound lanes on I-95 at Glades Road will close overnight for sign installation
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Boca Raton announced an overnight road closure on I-95 for overhead sign installation. City officials said the roads on I-95 northbound will close on January 4. Commuters have time to prepare. The lanes won't close all at once, instead they will...
Southwest cancels majority of flights in and out of PBI, travelers dealing with the chaos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thousands of people are still stranded in airports across the country, due to the systemwide meltdown at Southwest Airlines. Thursday, the U.S. airline canceled another 2,300 flights, adding to the thousands already canceled over the past few days. As of 4 p.m., Palm...
PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
