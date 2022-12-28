ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Related
cbs12.com

Innocent victim killed by stray shot in rolling gun battle

LANTANA Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials say an innocent victim in a house was killed in "a rolling gun battle" between people in vehicles near Lantana Thursday night. The victim, Loveson Ambroise, 24, lived with his girlfriend and their one year old daughter in a...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO seeks help looking for missing teen

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the publics help in finding Payton Colt. The 14-year-old has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red long sleeved silk shirt and black boxers. Deputies say she could be...
cbs12.com

Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

I-95 south lanes reopened following accident

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 south closed part of Palmetto Park Road on Friday. The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 by the Florida Department of Transportation. One driver was airlifted to Delray Medial on trauma alert, according to FHP. All...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Miami Beach man claims $1 million prize from scratch-off game

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Miami-Beach spent $20 on a scratch-off ticket and became a millionaire. The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52,of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize fromthe GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off gameat the Lottery’s Miami District Office on Wednesday. Estrada...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBIA experiencing heavy delays due to holiday travel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Those traveling back home for the holidays are likely dealing with delays, especially if they are taking to the skies. The FAA said departures to Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday are delayed an average of 63 minutes due to airport volume. Early...
PALM BEACH, FL

