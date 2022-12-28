Read full article on original website
Suspect In Deaths Of Idaho Students Arrested In Pennsylvania
(AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have arrested a suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students, Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder. Kohberger is a PhD student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, a short drive from the University of Iowa. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students’ home “with the intent to commit murder.” The four students were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
California Deputy Killed By Driver, Suspect Dies In Shootout
(AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop. The suspect later died in a shootout. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old motorcycle Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a pickup truck Thursday in Jurupa Valley, a city about 45 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. As he approached, the driver shot him and fled. A freeway chase through Riverside and neighboring San Bernardino County ended when the car was disabled and crashed. The driver opened fire and was shot by deputies. He’s identified as 44-year-old William McKay, whose criminal history included kidnapping, robbery and multiple arrests for assault with a deadly weapon.
