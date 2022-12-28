Read full article on original website
Related
webisjericho.com
Creed Guitarist Mark Tremonti Reveals Why He Didn’t Apply For Pantera Job
Pantera has reformed with the new lineup of Phil Anselmo (vocals), Rex Brown (bass), Zakk Wylde (guitar) and Charlie Benante (drums), and the band has performed to rave reviews at festival appearances this month. In a new interview with Overdrive, Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti was asked if...
webisjericho.com
Foo Fighters Update Fans On Their Future
Following an extremely difficult year that saw the band tragically lose their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters have addressed fans on their future. The group vows to carry on as a “different band” going forward. “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our...
Comments / 0