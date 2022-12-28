Read full article on original website
Related
Proof That Idaho is The Ultimate Battleground for Scammers
We may have just finished Christmas but that's not stopping scammers from continuing their criminal assault on unsuspecting Idahoans who are still in the holiday spirit. Plus, we're about to enter a season that will have scammers salivating at the mouth. Here comes scam season - er... tax season!. With...
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho parents can apply for money to fulfill their children's education-related needs.
The state of Idaho is distributing money to families with children whose educations were hampered by the Covid pandemic. The Empowering Parents program allows parents to buy goods and services, from computers and improved internet connections to school-related products. It’s bankrolled by a $50 million appropriation from the Idaho legislature.
FBI MOST WANTED: 2018 Federal Warrant Out For Idaho Fugitive
Idaho police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been working together for nearly six years to track down a man allegedly wanted for wire fraud and misrepresentation of his client's finances while working as an investment advisor. Have you seen Rodney Dean Allen?. Allen,70, reportedly left his position in...
Southern Minnesota News
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
Moscow, Id – Several media outlets are reporting there’s a suspect in custody related to the murder of four Idaho college students. A 25-year-old male has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation.
Which Idaho Residents Are Cooking Meth? This Map Will Show You
As the old saying goes: "Knowledge is power." A lot of people will be looking to make a change in 2023 and for some people, that means trying to find a place to live. Those same people looking for a change in 2023 will likely want to do their research too, as where you raise a family is extremely important.
Tri-City Herald
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Idaho State Journal
Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan,...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Law Enforcement Agencies to Conduct Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over New Year's Weekend
BOISE - As Idahoans prepare to ring in the New Year, drivers are reminded to have a plan for a sober ride home. This weekend, ITD’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and law enforcement agencies across Idaho will work together to keep Idahoans safe from drunk and impaired drivers by conducting impaired driving emphasis patrols. Law enforcement officers from more than 50 agencies will dedicate patrols to getting impaired drivers off the roads.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Post Register
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
kmvt
Idaho ranks #2 in growth rate percentage
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Second in the nation. That’s where the Gem State sits regarding population growth by percentage according to 2022 census projections. The state saw a 1.8% increase over 2021, which was about four times faster than the national growth rate. By raw numbers, Idaho saw the 10th highest growth rate in the country with an increase of just under 35,000.
NBCMontana
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
Should Idaho Retire These Words & Catch Phrases In 2023?
With the 2023 New Year fast approaching, social media is once again buzzing with unsolicited advice and old go-to resolutions!. For the most part, we get it. A lot of us feel inspired by the prospects of a fresh start. We're psyched to embrace new and healthier habits. Some of the most common resolutions include:
The Empowering Parents application portal has reopened
IDAHO, USA — The Office of the State Board of Education is accepting new applications for the Empowering Parents grant program. The program helps parents who are eligible by giving them $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. The money can be used to buy education resources like tutoring, therapy services, instructional materials, computers and computer software.
Idaho State Journal
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors had sought a life sentence...
Comments / 0