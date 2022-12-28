ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

CBS News

Pres. Biden signs bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed into law Tuesday a bill requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to overhaul outdated security systems and fix broken surveillance cameras after rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths. The bipartisan Prison Camera Reform Act, which passed the Senate last year...
IOWA STATE
Black Enterprise

Bureau Of Prisons Official With History Of Abusing Black Inmates Has Been Promoted Nine Times

A new report reveals Bureau of Prisons official Thomas Ray Hinkle has been promoted nine times despite allegations of abusing Black inmates dating back to the mid-1990s. According to an Associated Press investigation, Hinkle, a high-ranking official, was sent to the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, to restore order and trust. Instead, employees said things got significantly worse during Hinkle’s leadership.
DUBLIN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Judge blocks death row commutations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
NEVADA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Mother Jones

Hero of 2022: Alabama Prison Strikers

In September, thousands of inmates in Alabama’s state prisons went on a labor strike, compelled by truly appalling living conditions. The state’s prisons are the deadliest in the country, and a US Department of Justice investigation revealed that Alabama “routinely violates the constitutional rights” of inmates, failing to protect them from homicide and sexual assault, among other abuses. This year, Alabama’s parole rates have been staggeringly low, at just 10 percent—meaning the state’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons are operating at more than 160 percent capacity.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Supreme Court expected to be final arbiter of ending cash bail

(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act, which ends cash bail statewide, are now law and the courts may have to pick up the pieces. The original measure was narrowly approved in early January 2021. While some of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act is already in effect, the end of cash bail through the Pretrial Fairness Act was slated to start Jan. 1, just three weeks away. ...
ILLINOIS STATE

