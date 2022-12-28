ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, authorities said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow,...
Hello, 2023: New Year's Eve events in Texas

TEXAS — Got your resolutions ready ahead of the new year? If you're looking for some New Year's Eve events to chauffeur yourself into 2023, look no further. Spectrum News 1 has put together a list of some celebratory NYE events happening around Austin, San Antonio and Dallas. Have your pick of family-friendly fun to maybe something more palatable to your adult taste.
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
