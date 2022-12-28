Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.

