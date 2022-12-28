Read full article on original website
Ricky Steamboat backed out of Ric Flair’s Last Match after learning Flair had pacemaker
Steamboat has revealed why he turned down an offer for Ric Flair's Last Match.
ComicBook
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Year 2022: Vince McMahon Retires From WWE, Steve Austin Returns, AEW Backstage Brawl, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you lose track of all the crazy wrestling news sometime last March? Perhaps you spent 2022 spending your hush money and missed wrestling. Worry not for I have returned with another edition of The Top Ten Wrestling Stories of the Year!. Before I begin the...
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Had To Fire Jim Ross From WCW
Eric Bischoff was forced to fire Jim Ross from WCW because Jim Ross was loyal to someone else. Jim Ross is considered arguably the most iconic and beloved wrestling commentator in modern times. Many fans remember his voice, unique expressions, and the passion with which he called segments and matches.
ComicBook
Watch WWE Referee Hit Sami Zayn with a Stunner
Tomorrow night's WWE SmackDown will have Sami Zayn teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Kevin Owens and John Cena, and he very well could end up on the wrong side of the Stone Cold Stunner during that match. Thing is we didn't have to wait to see that happen though, as last night Zayn got in the face of referee Jessika Carr at a live event and ended up getting a Stunner from her, setting him up for another Stunner from Kevin Owens and a loss. The exchange is great and you can watch the full video via Mitchell Cook below.
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Reveals TNA Reference He Tried To Include On WWE Raw
JBL recently coordinated a "gentleman's" game of poker, but nearly made a reference to one of professional wrestling's most lawless factions. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," the WWE Hall of Famer hosted a poker invitational, featuring some of the red brand's male and female stars. Amongst the competitors were JBL's protege Baron Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Akira Tozawa, The O.C., and many more. Towards the conclusion of one game, Corbin lined up a winning hand against Chad Gable and Luke Gallows before getting caught cheating by A.J. Styles. Corbin and Styles began shoving each other, which eventually led to the challenge of a six-man tag team match between The O.C. and Alpha Academy alongside Corbin.
Yardbarker
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat explains why he refused to be part of Ric Flair’s last match
Ric Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to beat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022, in what was advertised as his retirement match. It was originally rumored that Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was going to be part of the match due to their memorable rivalry.
wrestlinginc.com
Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw
Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Releases Footage Of Previously Untelevised Roman Reigns Match
Baron Corbin holds the distinct honor of being the last person to pin current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Walking into the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December 2019, Reigns and Corbin — referred to as King Corbin at the time — were engaged in a heated rivalry. The two then clashed in the signature Tables, Ladders & Chairs match stipulation, which saw Corbin walk away as the victor after pinning Reigns, with some outside assistance.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
webisjericho.com
Mike Tenay Announces That Don West Has Died
Two years ago, it was disclosed by Jeff Jarrett that former TNA commentator Don West had been diagnosed with brain lymphoma. And while the popular presenter would undergo treatment, it has now sadly been announced by his broadcast colleague and friend Mike Tenay that he has passed away. West was just 59 years old and is survived by his wife, Terri, who he had been with since the early 90s.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Reacts To New Peacock Documentary About His Life
Ric Flair has given his candid thoughts about the new documentary about his life after he watched it recently. A new documentary called “Woooo! Becoming Ric Flair” premiered on the Peacock streaming service on December 26th, which is the day after Christmas. For the past month, Flair has talked about it noting that it was “the most accurate depiction of me.”
Tony Khan Discusses The Challenges Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Says The Show Turned Out Perfectly
Tony Khan discusses the challenges of booking AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. After it launched in 2021, AEW gradually built a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This collaboration grew stronger in the early months of 2022, and the two companies co-promoted the historic AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26. The path to the buzzworthy show was filled with plenty of obstacles; among other setbacks, AEW World Champion CM Punk went down with an injury early in the build. Still, the show turned out to be a financial and critical success.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Posts Never-Before-Seen Roman Reigns Match On YouTube
A never-before-seen match has been posted to WWE’s YouTube channel with Roman Reigns facing “King” Baron Corbin in singles action. At WWE television tapings for their weekly Raw and Smackdown television shows, they often have “dark matches” before and after the show. The matches before the show are oftentimes an opportunity to see how a younger talent performs in front of a big crowd while also giving the fans in attendance a bonus match. The post-show match usually features main event-level performers with the babyface beating the heel to send the fans home happy.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why Dream Match With Bret Hart Never Happened
Over the years in the wrestling business, fans have been robbed of several dream matches for a variety of reasons: injuries, bad timing, contract issues, or retirements. Among those that never happened was Kurt Angle vs. Bret Hart. The legendary "Excellence of Execution" against the Olympic gold medalist was a possibility for WrestleMania 18 — the same card that featured the Hollywood Hogan vs. The Rock dream match. On the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle revealed that he had contacted Hart for a match in 2002, but Hart said no.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Writer Names Brawl For All As Wrestling’s Worst-Ever Moment
The Brawl For All tournament that WWE did in 1998 is apparently the worst ever moment in pro wrestling, according to a former WWE writer. From June 29, 1998, to August 24, 1998, WWE decided to run the Brawl For All boxing tournament on Monday Night Raw. It was a boxing tournament featuring WWE superstars including Hall of Famers like John Bradshaw Layfield and The Godfather.
