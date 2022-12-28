ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan Lead Improbable 4th Quarter Comeback Vs. Bucks

10 observations: DeRozan leads unlikely comeback vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls trailed by 11 points with less than two-and-a-half minutes to play in Wednesday's home matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Improbably, they staged a double-digit comeback in that span to eventually win 119-113 in...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
KELOLAND

Antetokounmpo scores 43, Bucks defeat Timberwolves

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Alex Caruso Ready for Return From Concussion, Shoulder Sprain

Caruso ready for return from concussion, shoulder sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If being listed as "probable" on the injury report was not enough, Alex Caruso confirmed after the team's morning shootaround that he plans to return from a three-game absence when the Chicago Bulls host the Detroit Pistons Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Podcast: Blackhawks' Best and Worst Moments From 2022, and Favorite Outdoor Game

Podcast: Hawks' best and worst moments from 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the best and worst Blackhawks moments from 2022. The guys also debate which of the six Blackhawks outdoor games is their favorite and weigh in on their top moment from the podcast to close out the year.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Can the Chicago Bulls find some positive momentum?

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA this season. They have found some success against a few of the elite teams in the league but they have also failed to beat the teams that are struggling. The lack of consistency has led them...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

20 Questions With Blackhawks Forward Jujhar Khaira

20 questions with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira:. 1. Favorite NHL team growing up and why?. Vancouver, where I grew up. I was a big Todd Bertuzzi fan. 2. Favorite...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy