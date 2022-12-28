Read full article on original website
Jay Muise
2d ago
oh yah great place to get mugged shot at or car jacked...nobody goes there..surprised it's still open
9
David lanzafame
2d ago
only people going shopping here are tourists.. I went to drop someone off 2 days before Christmas and it was a ghost town whereas 10 years ago you couldn't find a place to park
4
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Oswego sending manpower to Buffalo after snowstorm
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another part of Central New York is being a good neighbor by sending help to the actual city of good neighbors! Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a fleet of highway department staff and equipment will be sent to Erie County to help with the cleanup from the […]
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Offices Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed for the New Year holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day for the entire week. The yard waste drop-off site at the Department of Public Works, located at 1200 Canal...
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
localsyr.com
No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
Hochul rejects bill inspired by I-81 in Syracuse to ban new schools near highways
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill inspired by Syracuse residents living in the shadow of Interstate 81 that would have banned the construction of schools in New York within 500 feet of a highway. State lawmakers passed the Schools Impacted by Gross Highways Act (SIGH Act) in June, calling...
whcuradio.com
Cicero officer cleared in death investigation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter
Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
localsyr.com
Centro brings the magic of Lights on the Lake to city of Syracuse kids
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lights on the Lake is a holiday tradition for many Central New Yorkers but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s not as accessible. That’s why Centro partnered up with the City and County parks department to bring the kids right to the holiday magic.
Syracuse, Minnesota fans swarm Yankee Stadium for Pinstripe Bowl
News 12’s Shneice Archer spoke with fans and local business owners outside of Yankee Stadium on the busy day in the South Bronx.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
