ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 11

Jay Muise
2d ago

oh yah great place to get mugged shot at or car jacked...nobody goes there..surprised it's still open

Reply(1)
9
David lanzafame
2d ago

only people going shopping here are tourists.. I went to drop someone off 2 days before Christmas and it was a ghost town whereas 10 years ago you couldn't find a place to park

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego sending manpower to Buffalo after snowstorm

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another part of Central New York is being a good neighbor by sending help to the actual city of good neighbors! Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a fleet of highway department staff and equipment will be sent to Erie County to help with the cleanup from the […]
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: December 11-17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 11 to December 17. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. American Legion...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY

Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cicero officer cleared in death investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter

Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Centro brings the magic of Lights on the Lake to city of Syracuse kids

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Lights on the Lake is a holiday tradition for many Central New Yorkers but for some kids living in the City of Syracuse, it’s not as accessible. That’s why Centro partnered up with the City and County parks department to bring the kids right to the holiday magic.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy