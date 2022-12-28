ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

money.com

New Year, New Career: Expert Advice for Changing Jobs in 2023

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. Even with a recession on the horizon, workers looking to make a job change in the new year should feel optimistic about their options: 2022 is closing out with better-than-expected job growth, and wages are up, too.
money.com

Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
HackerNoon

What Will the Jobs of the Future Look Like?

With the condition of the economy being as uncertain as ever, it’s important to understand what this means when it comes to the jobs of the future. Workers between the ages of 18 and 24 are now more likely to change jobs about five times on average, which is about twice as many job changes compared to the older generations. In fact, more than 90% of people stated feeling happier at their jobs when they have more control over their work hours and the opportunity to work remotely with about 61% of workers considering switching jobs if they are able to work from home.
