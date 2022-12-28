Read full article on original website
palisadesnews.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates local residents
A rare sight in Orange County captivated locals as a snowy owl was found perched on a rooftop in Cypress. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of spectators who brought […]
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
4 Great Pizza Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Zaria Wright on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NBC San Diego
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Issues Mount
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
foxla.com
Highland Park employees shocked about sudden closure of Coco's restaurant
LOS ANGELES - Employees at Coco’s Restaurant in the Highland Park area say they were shocked to learn their location was suddenly be shutting down, just days before New Year's Eve. Wednesday, Dec. 28 was the last day of operation for the popular restaurant. Customers formed a long line...
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway
The county’s stretch of PCH brings serenity when it’s needed most. The post My O.C.: Calm on Coast Highway appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
California wildlife sanctuary’s last residents relocated
The last of hundreds of abandoned, orphaned or abused animals that were taken in by Southern California's once-prominent Wildlife Waystation have been relocated, authorities said Wednesday.
‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59
After spending time planting trees with the grassroots organization, Wrigley is Going Green, and creating a community garden also in the Wrigley neighborhood as part of a two-year pilot project, Kanno knew she wanted to turn more toward the production side, and began scouting properties for a full-scale farm. The post ‘It’s too important to let go’: Sasha Kanno brings urban farming to Long Beach at Farm Lot 59 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area
Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County
The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley): Jan. 1 […]
