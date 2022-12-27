ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
louisianaradionetwork.com

$50,000 Powerball prize yet to be claimed will expire soon

There’s a $50,000 Powerball prize that’s yet to be claimed and the ticket was sold in Ascension Parish for the July 30th drawing. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson Kim Chopin said ticket holders have 180 days to claim a draw-style game prize and for this ticket, the deadline is January 26th.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

New law requires carbon monoxide detectors in some homes after January 1st

A new law taking effect January 1st requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana. Metairie State Representative Stephanie Hilferty says she and other family members were staying in her mother-in-law’s home after Hurricane Ida when her portable carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market

Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
WAFB

Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a new scam. According to TPSO, scammers are posing as the U.S. Postal Service and are sending people text messages. Authorities said the messages claim that a package has the wrong address at...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

New Orleans to end 2022 with the highest homicide rate in the U.S.

2022 ends with New Orleans as America’s Murder Capital with the most killings per capita. Violent crime in the Crescent City has reached levels not seen in more than 25 years. Morale with the New Orleans Police Department is low and President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
LOUISIANA STATE

