Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
Business Report: Entergy refunds approved
Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds – now that the utility and its regulators have settled two long-running disputes.
louisianaradionetwork.com
$50,000 Powerball prize yet to be claimed will expire soon
There’s a $50,000 Powerball prize that’s yet to be claimed and the ticket was sold in Ascension Parish for the July 30th drawing. Louisiana Lottery spokesperson Kim Chopin said ticket holders have 180 days to claim a draw-style game prize and for this ticket, the deadline is January 26th.
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
It appears that a subsidiary of Entergy has been overcharging Louisiana Entergy customers for over 20 years. Is it time for them to pay up?
theadvocate.com
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty
Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
louisianaradionetwork.com
New law requires carbon monoxide detectors in some homes after January 1st
A new law taking effect January 1st requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana. Metairie State Representative Stephanie Hilferty says she and other family members were staying in her mother-in-law’s home after Hurricane Ida when her portable carbon monoxide detector went off in the middle of the night.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LPSC Wins Rulings at FERC, Customer Refunds Expected
The Louisiana Public Service Commission announced their pleasure with two recent decisions of the FERC that found System Energy Resources, Inc. (“SERI”) overcharged consumers for over two decades.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana lumber mill expansion will service oil field market
Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines, Biz New Orleans reports. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity...
theadvocate.com
What's next for Harrah's transformation to a Caesars? Exterior renovations, a food hall
A two-year-old project to expand and rebrand Harrah’s New Orleans at the foot of Canal Street into a Caesars casino-hotel complex enters a new and more visible phase in early January, when renovations begin to the exterior of the building and to nearly one-fourth of the gaming hall space inside.
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning residents about a new scam. According to TPSO, scammers are posing as the U.S. Postal Service and are sending people text messages. Authorities said the messages claim that a package has the wrong address at...
Recall leader: Mail-in campaign working
Two months remain until the deadline for recall organizers to gain the more than 53,000 signatures they need. One organizer says their mailed petition drive is putting them closer to their goal.
WDSU
Travelers come back to Downtown NOLA from Norwegian cruise to find their vehicles broken into
NEW ORLEANS — Brandi Martinez said she will never park at a lot in downtown New Orleans and board a cruise again. Last weekend, she and her family came back from a five-day cruise in Mexico through Norwegian, bringing in the holiday season together, to find their vehicle windows busted and many of their possessions stolen.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
louisianaradionetwork.com
New Orleans to end 2022 with the highest homicide rate in the U.S.
2022 ends with New Orleans as America’s Murder Capital with the most killings per capita. Violent crime in the Crescent City has reached levels not seen in more than 25 years. Morale with the New Orleans Police Department is low and President of the New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission...
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
A New Orleans Pizza Spot Says 'Size Matters' & Has A 2-Foot Slice Challenge With A $10K Prize
There is nothing better than a cheesy slice bigger than your head, and Fat Boy's Pizza in Louisiana definitely gives you more to love with every bite...make that two feet more!. The pizzeria claims to make "the world's biggest slices." They have six locations all over the Bayou State and...
Port brings in Harbor Police to stop car break-ins
The Port of New Orleans is upping security at the cruise terminal following an incident where a number cars belonging to passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner were broken into.
