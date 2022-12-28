Read full article on original website
Related
NerdWallet: 6 ways to make extra money in retirement
More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without taking on a full-time job.
Almost One-Fourth of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck Going Into 2023
We often hear from financial experts that it's important to have an emergency fund and always maintain sizable savings for unexpected expenses or income loss. This issue Americans are facing this year...
morningbrew.com
New year, new money resolutions
It’s no secret the economy’s been trending downward. But the doom-and-gloom headlines don’t automatically mean your finances have to take a hit. If it feels like your expenses are the only thing going up, if that annual raise is looking less and less likely, or if seeing the numbers in your financial accounts brings up all the (not-so-great) feels, it’s time to make every penny count.
How 2022 Changed Budgeting for Everyone
It's safe to say that 2022 changed the way many in America spent their money. Not only did inflation throw everyone for a loop by increasing grocery bills, gas prices and everyday living expenses, but...
CNBC
5 surprising things your homeowners insurance covers
A home is the biggest purchase most people make in a lifetime, and homeowners insurance is essential for protecting your biggest asset. Homeowners insurance covers the cost of fixing or replacing your home when it is damaged by a covered event, such as a fire, or certain types of bad weather. It even covers your personal property and other structures on your property, and provides liability protection for injuries or property damage you or your family may cause.
Couple Hit with Surprise $10K Tax Bill After $8,400 Mortgage Payment Jump
A couple was left stewing recently after they got a surprise tax bill from their mortgage lending company. The home, which was purchased in the past couple of months originally came with a $635,000 mortgage loan attached allowing monthly payments of $3,500 based on the homeowner's qualifications.
CNET
Rethinking the Early Retirement Movement. Why 'FIRE' Isn't Right for Everyone
Would you jump at the chance to retire before you turned 40? Both Gwen Merz and Derek Sall were intrigued by the idea, only to discover the reality can be more grueling. "Financial independence, retire early," or FIRE, is a lifestyle movement that encourages you to build a cushy nest egg -- at least 25 times what you'll need for annual expenses in retirement -- so you can leave the workplace before the typical retirement age.
4 ways to improve your credit in 2023
The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
The 6 best ways to pay off debt so you can save and budget responsibly
Getting out of debt takes patience and requires changing your financial habits, but if you follow these ways to pay off your debt, you can get on the right financial track.
Here’s What Millennials Can Do to Rescue Their Retirement
Can you imagine living on less than half your salary? That’s what just about half of retired Americans are doing, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). The good news is, if you’re in your 20s, 30s, even 40s, you’ve got time to make adjustments so you can live more comfortably when you retire.
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
How To Create Multiple Income Streams in Your 20s for 2023
One's 20s are an incredible time in life -- a time when many people graduate college (or set off into the workforce) and begin their professional lives, becoming fully independent adults. Despite the...
Tips to Stop Worrying About Your Retirement
The simple truth is that money is tight for many people, and it is only going to get worse. They feel like they have to keep tightening up their belts in order to make it. They wonder how they are going to make it through retirement. Will they need to get a job in order to make ends meet? Will they be alright, or will they have to continue to worry about their finances for the rest of their lives?
Is 2023 the year you should get a credit card?
There are a wealth of rewards, benefits and protections that come from having a credit card, so consider whether it's time for you to put away that debit card and start using a card that gives you something back in return.
5 Reasons You’ll Blow Up Your Retirement Plan
Life never stops changing, and since a retirement plan is all about your needs and goals, you should plan to adjust as your landscape shifts.
10 Rules You Need To Follow To Get Rich
So, you want to get rich, huh? Well, join the club. New Year's resolutions tend to involve fitness or finance, and just as most people won't have the beach bodies they're vowing to sculpt once...
Business Insider
The best low-interest personal loans of 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When shopping for a personal loan, most...
What Is A Homeowners Insurance Deductible?
A homeowners insurance policy offers vital financial protection if a fire, natural disaster or other event damages your home. Home insurance has deductibles. You’re responsible for paying the policy’s homeowners insurance deductible when you file an approved home insurance claim. A deductible typically ranges between $250 and $1,000, or sometimes more, depending on your policy.
Top Tax Stories of 2022
Kiplinger highlights some of its top stories of 2022 about IRS Form 1099-K, stimulus checks, and a world record Powerball lottery jackpot.
Comments / 0