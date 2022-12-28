ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NerdWallet: 6 ways to make extra money in retirement

More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without taking on a full-time job.
morningbrew.com

New year, new money resolutions

It’s no secret the economy’s been trending downward. But the doom-and-gloom headlines don’t automatically mean your finances have to take a hit. If it feels like your expenses are the only thing going up, if that annual raise is looking less and less likely, or if seeing the numbers in your financial accounts brings up all the (not-so-great) feels, it’s time to make every penny count.
GOBankingRates

How 2022 Changed Budgeting for Everyone

It's safe to say that 2022 changed the way many in America spent their money. Not only did inflation throw everyone for a loop by increasing grocery bills, gas prices and everyday living expenses, but...
CNBC

5 surprising things your homeowners insurance covers

A home is the biggest purchase most people make in a lifetime, and homeowners insurance is essential for protecting your biggest asset. Homeowners insurance covers the cost of fixing or replacing your home when it is damaged by a covered event, such as a fire, or certain types of bad weather. It even covers your personal property and other structures on your property, and provides liability protection for injuries or property damage you or your family may cause.
CNET

Rethinking the Early Retirement Movement. Why 'FIRE' Isn't Right for Everyone

Would you jump at the chance to retire before you turned 40? Both Gwen Merz and Derek Sall were intrigued by the idea, only to discover the reality can be more grueling. "Financial independence, retire early," or FIRE, is a lifestyle movement that encourages you to build a cushy nest egg -- at least 25 times what you'll need for annual expenses in retirement -- so you can leave the workplace before the typical retirement age.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS News

4 ways to improve your credit in 2023

The new year is right around the corner, which for many, means it's time to start contemplating goals for the coming year. According to a study by Finder, 141.1 million adult Americans, roughly 55% of adults in the U.S., believe they'll be able to accomplish their New Year's resolutions. Many...
Money

Here’s What Millennials Can Do to Rescue Their Retirement

Can you imagine living on less than half your salary? That’s what just about half of retired Americans are doing, according to a survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). The good news is, if you’re in your 20s, 30s, even 40s, you’ve got time to make adjustments so you can live more comfortably when you retire.
Shelley Wenger

Tips to Stop Worrying About Your Retirement

The simple truth is that money is tight for many people, and it is only going to get worse. They feel like they have to keep tightening up their belts in order to make it. They wonder how they are going to make it through retirement. Will they need to get a job in order to make ends meet? Will they be alright, or will they have to continue to worry about their finances for the rest of their lives?
CNN

Is 2023 the year you should get a credit card?

There are a wealth of rewards, benefits and protections that come from having a credit card, so consider whether it's time for you to put away that debit card and start using a card that gives you something back in return.
GOBankingRates

10 Rules You Need To Follow To Get Rich

So, you want to get rich, huh? Well, join the club.  New Year's resolutions tend to involve fitness or finance, and just as most people won't have the beach bodies they're vowing to sculpt once...
Business Insider

The best low-interest personal loans of 2022

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When shopping for a personal loan, most...
Forbes Advisor

What Is A Homeowners Insurance Deductible?

A homeowners insurance policy offers vital financial protection if a fire, natural disaster or other event damages your home. Home insurance has deductibles. You’re responsible for paying the policy’s homeowners insurance deductible when you file an approved home insurance claim. A deductible typically ranges between $250 and $1,000, or sometimes more, depending on your policy.
