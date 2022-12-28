ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
The Windows Club

How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook

Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
Android Authority

How to restart your Roku TV

Sometimes turning your Roku TV off and on again is all it takes to get back to smooth streaming. If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
The Hollywood Reporter

The 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power Bookworms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Tablets are the perfect all-in-one mobile entertainment center, but not every busy bookworm wants to watch movies, play games, read email or take notes on their device. E-readers offer a distraction-free way to binge on books with Hollywood appeal, soak up page-turners that have been translated for the small screen or listen to audiobooks without having to lug around heavy tomes.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for MenThe 20+ Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin TypeThe...
Phone Arena

Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps

Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Black Screen on Roku TV

If a black screen suddenly appears on your Roku TV, it interrupts your streaming experience. Several Roku TV users encountered a black screen with sound playing in the background, especially on TCL TV. Usually, you get this error due to a minor power glitch or a loose connection. But, a...
Android Headlines

Best Translation Android apps – 2022

Many of you have heard of Google Translate by now, and while it is one of the best translation apps out there, there are many more great such apps for Android. In this article, we’ll list some of the, just to give you more options. Not everyone likes Google Translate, and it probably doesn’t work for everyone’s use case. There are all kinds of different translation apps available, so you’ll hopefully like some of these.
Android Authority

Does Roku have a web browser?

Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
Android Authority

How to install custom fonts on the iPhone or iPad

Spoiler alert - it only works with Apple's office apps at the moment. Everyone loves to customize their phone, with the most obvious example being the wallpaper. But how about changing the fonts? It’s easy on Android but not so easy on iPhones and iPads. You can still do it, but as of 2022, you can only use those custom fonts on Apple’s office suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). So if you were hoping to decorate your WhatsApp account and have everything in Comic Sans, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck if you’re on an iPhone. If you’re still interested, here’s how to install fonts on an iPhone or iPad.
CNET

10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.

