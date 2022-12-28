Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Millions of Netflix users warned they’ll have to pay extra if caught doing popular trick ‘next year’
NETFLIX has been threatening for a while to end password sharing and it looks like the crackdown will properly start as soon as next year. It's thought more than 100million users watch the popular streaming service with an account that doesn't belong to them. And after a tough year of...
Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
The Windows Club
How to see who is sharing your posts on Facebook
Facebook is still one of the most used social media platforms despite the rise of other competing platforms and privacy scandals over the years. That is not going to change for quite some time, so isn’t a surprise to learn people are interested to know who is sharing their posts on Facebook.
How to cast your Android screen to a TV
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to share the content from your phone to your TV screen to give you a better overall viewing experience.
Android Authority
How to restart your Roku TV
Sometimes turning your Roku TV off and on again is all it takes to get back to smooth streaming. If your Roku device has problems like lagging, freezing, or crashing, a simple restart is often all it takes to get it working correctly again. Restarting your Roku is a less drastic measure than a full factory reset since it will not make any changes to your device or remove your apps or your Wi-Fi settings. Instead, restarting will only turn your Roku TV off and on again for a total refresh. Here’s how to restart a Roku TV.
Amazon Alexa tips and tricks – 6 hacks you must learn for Christmas 2022
AMAZON Alexa has loads of festive tricks that you'll want to know about. So if you've got a smart speaker at home, it's time to upgrade her by learning the best Alexa hacks. The ability to speak to Santa via Alexa has been around for a few Christmases but Amazon has added some new aspects.
9 awesome Apple Watch hacks and hidden features you should try now
Here are our favorite Apple Watch hacks and hidden features we've tested this year. Try them out now to upgrade your Apple Watch experience.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
The 9 Best E-Readers and Tablets For Reading Books, From Budget-Friendly to Screens for Power Bookworms
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Tablets are the perfect all-in-one mobile entertainment center, but not every busy bookworm wants to watch movies, play games, read email or take notes on their device. E-readers offer a distraction-free way to binge on books with Hollywood appeal, soak up page-turners that have been translated for the small screen or listen to audiobooks without having to lug around heavy tomes.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Hollywood-Inspired Gifts for MenThe 20+ Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin TypeThe...
Phone Arena
Update to Waze ends a "horror story" that gave some Waze users the creeps
Earlier this month we told you that Google had started to combine the Google Maps and Waze teams. Google bought Waze in 2013 and continues to offer both Google Maps and Waze, each with a different user experience. Google Maps has spread its wings and no longer simply gives you turn-by-turn directions showing you how to safely get from point "A" to point "B." Maps will now tell you where to go when you get to "B, where to dine, where to stay, and what to see.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Black Screen on Roku TV
If a black screen suddenly appears on your Roku TV, it interrupts your streaming experience. Several Roku TV users encountered a black screen with sound playing in the background, especially on TCL TV. Usually, you get this error due to a minor power glitch or a loose connection. But, a...
Android Headlines
Best Translation Android apps – 2022
Many of you have heard of Google Translate by now, and while it is one of the best translation apps out there, there are many more great such apps for Android. In this article, we’ll list some of the, just to give you more options. Not everyone likes Google Translate, and it probably doesn’t work for everyone’s use case. There are all kinds of different translation apps available, so you’ll hopefully like some of these.
Android Authority
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
Android Authority
How to install custom fonts on the iPhone or iPad
Spoiler alert - it only works with Apple's office apps at the moment. Everyone loves to customize their phone, with the most obvious example being the wallpaper. But how about changing the fonts? It’s easy on Android but not so easy on iPhones and iPads. You can still do it, but as of 2022, you can only use those custom fonts on Apple’s office suite (Pages, Numbers, and Keynote). So if you were hoping to decorate your WhatsApp account and have everything in Comic Sans, then I’m afraid you’re out of luck if you’re on an iPhone. If you’re still interested, here’s how to install fonts on an iPhone or iPad.
9to5Mac
Telegram for iOS gets new drawing and text tools, updates for hidden media, zero storage use, more
Telegram for iOS is out is a big update to close out 2022. The latest release comes with improvements to hidden media when sharing images, zero storage usage tweaks, new tools for drawing and text, the ability to replace profile photos for contacts, new/more interactive emoji, and more. Telegram launched...
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
CNET
10 iOS 16 Hidden Features That Just Make Your iPhone Better
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Your iPhone is way more powerful than you think. Underneath all the major new features on iOS 16, like home screen widgets, Live Activities and Emergency SOS via satellite, there are impressive features and settings that Apple may not give as much shine to, but that you should definitely know about.
Comments / 0