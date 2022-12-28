Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
Four Affordable Breakfast Spots on Delmarva
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
The Dispatch
Berlin Restaurant Week Scheduled For Jan. 9-15
BERLIN– The town will showcase its variety of dining establishments next month with Berlin Restaurant Week. The town will host restaurant week Jan. 9-15. Restaurants will offer specials and customers who dine at a participating eatery three times can enter to win a prize. “We have become a culinary...
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident up for more audio engineering accolades
For the second year in a row, Lewes resident Lani Spahr is among the nominees in the International Classical Music Awards program, which celebrates the world's best musicians and recordings. This year's nomination is for “Serge Koussevitzky Conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra – Live.” Last year's IMCA nomination was for...
Cape Gazette
The resort restauranting rollercoaster ride
It’s time again for my Annual New Year’s Restaurant Roundup. For a change, the news is mostly good, in spite of the craziness of the last couple of years. In no particular order, I’ll start with the resurrection of the old Seafood Shack (and the even older, original Dos Locos) on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. Former Blue Moon partner and Chef Lion Gardner teamed up with a couple of the guys from The Pines and created Drift, a tiny oasis of craft cocktails and creative cookery by Executive Chef Tom Wiswell. Just between you and me, keep an eye on the old Lily Thai space on N. First Street. These guys are plotting yet another culinary slam dunk.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Polar Bears plunge into new millennium
As is tradition, a group of polar bears will jump into the ocean Jan. 1 at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes. The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge was started in 1982 by a group headed up by Dave “Fredman” Frederick. The group plunges the first Sunday of every month from November through March – except January, which is always held on New Year’s Day.
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Beef’n Dumpling Dinner
There will be a Drive Thru Beef’n Dumpling Dinner on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 12:30-4 p.m. at the Delmar VFW, located at 200 W. State Street in Delmar, Md. Tickets are $18 with no advance ticket sales. This fundraiser benefits the many ministries of St. Stephen’s UMC.
WMDT.com
Ocean City officials announce changes to NYE plans due to predicted inclement weather
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City officials have announced a few last minute changes to the New Year’s Eve plans due to forecasted inclement weather. We’re told the New Year’s Eve celebration at Northside Park will take place as planned, with DJ Kutt inside the Winterfest Pavilion starting at 10 p.m. Winterfest will remain open until 11:45 p.m., weather permitting, with fireworks at midnight.
starpublications.online
Young Lives/DAPI Christmas Party held in Seaford
Santa made an appearance at Atlanta Road Alliance Church, Seaford on Monday, Dec. 19, during the annual Young Lives/Delaware Adolescent Program, Inc. (DAPI) Christmas party. Approximately 110 family members and friends of teen mothers, along with staff from DAPI and volunteers from Young Lives enjoyed food, snacks, crafts and games as they brought in the season. Volunteers from Young Life and Young Lives prepared the meal, served the meal, ran games decorated the gymnasium, and offered photo opportunities for young mothers and their children.
Cape Gazette
Milton was the holly capital; smallpox almost ruined Christmas
For most of five decades starting in the early 1900s, Sussex County was the leading exporter of Christmas holly wreaths, made by hand by county residents and farmers. Holly central was the area in and around Milton. By the 1930s, Milton became known as “The Land of Holly.”. The...
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's Paradise
While this historic small town draws plenty of visitors for its beautiful tree-lined streets and Victorian town center, it is also home to a thriving dining scene. Berlin is located on the eastern coast in Worcester County about 10 minutes from the Delaware border.
Cape Gazette
Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced
Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
starpublications.online
Oddfellows of Laurel oyster, BBQ pork sandwich sale
Charity Lodge will be having its monthly oyster and BBQ pork sandwich sale on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until sold out. Hot dogs and hamburgers will also be available. Martha Rebekah Lodge 21 will sell their homemade ice cream, baked goods and refreshments at the lodge at 319 Poplar Street. They will also deliver to businesses. As always, proceeds are directly given for the needs of the community.
Cape Gazette
A novel gesture from the Lewes community
The community may need to remain quiet while inside the Lewes Public Library, but library officials cannot be quiet about what the community has done to help the inside. On Dec. 23, the library posted a request on Facebook asking the community to help replace 162 children’s books that had gone missing throughout the year. Children’s librarian Jennifer Noonan helped to streamline the process by creating a wishlist of about 50 books on Amazon. From there, the Lewes community began authoring a story of the positives that can come from social media.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022
The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
Cape Gazette
New Years Brunch is this Sunday!
Ring in 2023 at Grain On the Rocks! We’re Open New Year’s Day!. Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Sparkling Mimosas and the. Join us for our Sparkling Weekend Brunch from 10am-1pm!. We proudly serve Lewes Coffee! ☀️. See you soon!. Weekend Brunch 10am-1pm We do not...
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MD
Whether you're going on a date for two or a big family outing, Pocomoke City is home to some superb local restaurants that would be happy to accommodate you. Here are three popular dinner spots in Pocomoke where you can get a delicious, satisfying meal.
Founder of Black-Owned Natural Beauty Brand Expands, Opens First New Distribution Center in Delaware
Jocelyne Firmin, founder and CEO of Kiyamel, a Black-owned company that creates natural bath and body products for babies and adults, has opened its first new distribution center in Dagsboro, Delaware. The distribution center officially opened in July, and the company has since also hired new staff members to assist...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Busy Year: Georgetown Speedway Announces Active 2023 Schedule
GEORGETOWN, DE – 2023: a year of firsts. BD Motorsports Media LLC, set for its eighth season at the helm of Georgetown Speedway, has set an active ’23 schedule of events for the Sussex County facility, complete with new additions and returning favorites. The ’23 agenda is highlighted...
The Dispatch
Heron Park Sale Negotiations Continue With Pre-Demolition Process Underway
BERLIN – A year after the town received a $500,000 demolition grant for Heron Park, little has changed at the former chicken processing plant. While the town is in negotiations with a potential purchaser and is exploring demolition, the park appears much the same as it did a year ago. Mayor Zack Tyndall said this week a survey of the various lots that make up the property is currently underway.
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach to remain at 2nd Street location
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Good news for one Ocean City staple, as Bull on the Beach announced that they will be staying one more year at their 2nd Street location. It was believed a few months back that the popular restaurant would be leaving this location, leaving them with only one spot on 94th Street.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Dewey beach replenishment slated for March start
State and federal officials recently announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District had awarded a $23.8 million contract for beach replenishment projects in Delaware. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Ed Voigt said Dec. 20 the corps’ contractor, Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J., is expected to begin mobilization...
