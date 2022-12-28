Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
Related
NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker received terrible news about his groin injury on Wednesday. The Suns announced that Booker, who ranks 12th in the NBA in points per game with 27.1, will miss the next four weeks. Their team account tweeted, “INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker sustained a left groin strain. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Devin Booker news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
NBA Fans React To Latest Update About Devin Booker's Injury: "Suns Are Headed For The Play-In Tournament"
Shams Charania provided the latest update on Devin Booker's groin injury, and NBA fans had a lot to say about it.
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
Miami Heat Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Monty Williams says Phoenix Suns checked 'every box' before Devin Booker (groin) returned
WASHINGTON D.C. – Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks after straining his left groin in Sunday’s overtime loss at Denver. "You feel for Devin, but it's the nature of our business," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "It's the nature of a guy who puts...
Ja Morant sets career high in assists as Memphis Grizzlies get back on track vs. Raptors
Suddenly, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like they were having fun again. Ja Morant was doing the "griddy" dance; Dillon Brooks was screaming at the top of his lungs after big plays; Steven Adams was owning the rebounds; and the Grizzlies were throwing alley oops. Desmond Bane also was back knocking down 3-pointers.
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Yardbarker
Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams
The Phoenix Suns would love to grab a win. Despite Deandre Ayton's 31 points on Wednesday, the Suns simply weren't enough for the Washington Wizards, dropping their last four-of-five heading into their meeting with the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a groin...
Yardbarker
Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors
The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
Things Seem Tense With The Phoenix Suns
The Wizards are facing the Phoenix Suns and it seems like the Suns have experienced a tense few months
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
WTOP
Ceaser leads Buffalo against Michigan State after 25-point game
Buffalo Bulls (6-6) at Michigan State Spartans (8-4, 1-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -16.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Michigan State Spartans after Devin Ceaser scored 25 points in Buffalo’s 129-62 win against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos. The Spartans have gone 4-1 at home....
Three New Year's Resolutions for the Phoenix Suns
Entering a new year, the Phoenix Suns look to embark on a new era filled with improvement and success
Suns' Devin Booker shut down at least one month with groin injury
All-Star guard Devin Booker won't be suiting up for the Phoenix Suns anytime soon. The team announced he is dealing with a groin strain and has been shut down for at least one month.
WTOP
Deebo Samuel set to miss 3rd straight game for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game against Las Vegas, even after returning to practice for two days this week. Samuel has been sidelined since injuring his ankle and knee during a win over Tampa Bay on Dec. 11....
WTOP
Enmanuel, college player with 1 arm, becomes an inspiration
Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg. “I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”. He pointed to scar after...
WTOP
Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers. Carolina is...
WTOP
Vasilevskiy helps Lightning beat Rangers in shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 45 saves through overtime, Alex Killorn scored the winner in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Thursday night. Tampa Bay won the shootout 2-1. Brayden Point scored in regulation and...
Comments / 0