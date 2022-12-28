ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, January 1

By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

5. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.

6. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology's Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”

7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

8. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

10. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir "Becoming" with a practical self-help book.

2. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

5. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV's Barefoot Contessa.

6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

7. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian's career in show business.

8. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

9. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

10. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

Paperback fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

7. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

8. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The bestselling books of 2022 on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. We've broken down Amazon's bestselling books of 2022 as of today, and Colleen Hoover reigns supreme, with a whopping five...
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
bookriot.com

The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily

Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
bookriot.com

The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022

I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bookriot.com

Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022

Don’t worry, there are still a few weeks left to meet your Goodreads (or Storygraph, or reading bujo, or mental) reading goal for the year! Today, though, Goodreads shared some data about this year’s reading challenge. More than 6.5 million people set a Goodreads goal this year, hoping to read a collective 320 million books.
InsideHook

The 10 Best Books of 2022

Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Books of 2022, According to Goodreads Users

Whether you’re a casual reader or a certified bookworm, chances are you’ve heard of Goodreads, a popular book-driven social media site where thousands of users review and discuss their recent reads. The site can be a great place to discover new reads, especially when Goodreads releases its annual...
Mental_Floss

Mental Floss’s 16 Best Books of 2022

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Whatever else has happened in 2022, it’s been a great year for books. Beloved authors, seasoned journalists, and astonishingly talented newcomers all delivered tales that quickened our pulses, made us laugh, and helped us see the world in new and sometimes surprising ways.
MONTANA STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Before We Ring in 2023, Read a Few Last 2022 Books

With the holidays in full swing and a new year on the horizon, we at Kirkus are looking forward to the multitude of literary offerings headed our way. (Coming in our Jan. 1 issue is a preview of the most-anticipated titles for adults and young readers.) But at this time of year I also try to take one last backward glance for titles I didn’t get to during the year.
Gizmodo

Happy New Year, and Happy New January Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books

There are two prominent themes among the new January books: YA fantasies and horror novels, with several entries in each genre. But there’s also plenty of sci-fi (including the latest from io9 co-founder Annalee Newitz!) and adult fantasy awaiting your eyeballs—so start 2023 off right, with a new book or two!
Distractify

Is Noah Baumbach's Somewhat Apocalyptic Comedy 'White Noise' Based on a Book?

When director and screenwriter Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) works with his longtime romantic partner, director, screenwriter, and actress Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), it further proves that they're a match made in heaven. The Oscar-nominated filmmakers' newest endeavor is the dystopian and "absurdist" comedy White Noise — which sees Noah as its director and writer and Greta as its co-lead.
crimereads.com

Jeffery Deaver's Guide to Writing Page-Turning Fiction

“People don’t read books to get to the middle.”. The four stories that make up The Broken Doll, from Amazon Original Stories, was written in the same way I’ve approached all my 45 novels and 90 short stories: from conception to execution, I strive to sure the reader is immersed in a nonstop tale.
bookriot.com

Exciting 2023 Book Releases: December 27, 2022

This week, Liberty and Patricia discuss Big Swiss, Chain-Gang All-Stars, Real Self-Care, and more books they’re excited to read in 2023!. Give the gift of Tailored Book Recommendations! And follow All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a beat book. And sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Kirkus Reviews

Richard Meredith Pens a Character-Driven Thriller

Writing has become the afterlife of Richard Meredith’s long and multifaceted—but mostly nonliterary—career. “I take a lot from my experiences and the people I’ve known,” Meredith explains during a recent phone call. In his retirement (so far), Meredith has authored three published books. His most recent, Maskirovka, which Kirkus Reviews calls a “taut, timely, terrific thriller,” landed earlier this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

The Penguin Book of French Short Stories (volumes 1 and 2), edited by Patrick McGuinness (Penguin Classics, £30 each) It’s hard to imagine a better introduction to French literature than this glorious two-volume bran tub of short fiction, featuring 84 authors over almost 900 pages, running from the 15th century (Philippe de Laon, Marguerite de Navarre) to the day before yesterday (Marie NDiaye, Virginie Despentes). There are plenty of old favourites – Vivant Denon’s corrupt love story No Tomorrow, Flaubert’s A Simple Heart, Maupassant’s terrifying The Horla – outstanding masterpieces all. Highlights among the modern stories include Charles Dantzig’s Ballardian story of a dying man taking to the road (“The motorway is right. It will help me become more perfect”). There’s a welcome playfulness throughout, as in Georges Perec’s exquisite The Winter Journey, or in Émile Zola’s cynical Death by Advertising, where a man who believes everything he reads, including book reviews, decides to buy “only those books described as ‘outstanding masterpieces’, thereby reducing his purchases to some twenty books a week”.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
492K+
Followers
77K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy