Bestsellers List Sunday, January 1

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $33) The story of a boy born into poverty to a teenage single mother in Appalachia.

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf: $28) Lifelong BFFs collaborate on a wildly successful video game.

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday: $29) In the 1960s, a female chemist goes on to be a single parent, then a celebrity chef.

4. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $30) A salvage diver gets embroiled in the mystery of a crashed aircraft.

5. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny (Minotaur: $30) Chief Inspector Armand Gamache must solve a decades-old mystery.

6. Galatea by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $12) A reimagining of the stories of Greek mythology's Galatea and Pygmalion from the author of “The Song of Achilles.”

7. Desert Star by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown: $29) The latest Harry Bosch/Renée Ballard thriller.

8. Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf: $26) A coda of sorts to “The Passenger.”

9. Horse by Geraldine Brooks (Viking: $28) Before the Civil War, an enslaved young man, a racehorse and an artist launch a complex story that spans generations.

10. Foster by Claire Keegan (Grove: $20) In Ireland, a father leaves his daughter on a farm to be raised by family members.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Crown: $33) The former first lady follows up her memoir "Becoming" with a practical self-help book.

2. Surrender by Bono (Knopf: $34) The frontman for U2 tells his story through 40 songs.

3. I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $28) A memoir from the star of TV’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.”

4. A Book of Days by Patti Smith (Random House: $29) A photo essay from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

5. Go-To Dinners by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter: $35) A cookbook from TV's Barefoot Contessa.

6. An Immense World by Ed Yong (Random House: $30) An exploration of sensory perception in humans and nature.

7. Number One Is Walking by Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.) (Celadon: $30) A memoir covering the actor-comedian's career in show business.

8. The Philosophy of Modern Song by Bob Dylan (Simon & Schuster: $45) The quintessential singer-songwriter offers his take on his craft and American music.

9. Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino (Harper: $35) The Oscar-winning moviemaker discusses the films and filmmakers who most influenced his career.

10. The Song of the Cell by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner: $33) The medical researcher explores the science of cells, from their discovery to what we know now.

Paperback fiction

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr (Scribner: $20)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

4. It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $17)

5. The Best American Short Stories 2022 by Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (editors) (Mariner: $18)

6. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman (Penguin: $17)

7. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria: $18)

8. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central: $17)

10. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)

2. All About Me! by Mel Brooks (Ballantine: $20)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $20)

4. Fuzz by Mary Roach (Norton: $17)

5. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper: $25)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

7. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson (Crown: $20)

8. Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe (Anchor: $18)

9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

10. Desert Oracle by Ken Layne (Picador: $18)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .