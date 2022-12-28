ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals place S Budda Baker, DL Trysten Hill on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5UIv_0jwoDp8U00

The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Budda Baker and defensive lineman Trysten Hill on injured reserve Wednesday.

Baker sustained a shoulder injury during Arizona’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He did not exit the game and played every defensive snap, however.

Hill injured his knee in the same game for the Cardinals (4-11), who have lost five in a row and are eliminated from postseason contention.

Named to his fifth Pro Bowl this season, Baker recorded a team-leading 111 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games (all starts).

Baker, 26, has totaled 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 93 career games (83 starts) with the Cardinals.

Hill, 24, has 12 tackles and one sack in 13 games (zero starts) split between the Dallas Cowboys and Cardinals this season. He was waived by Dallas on Nov. 1 and claimed by Arizona the following day.

Hill has 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games (five starts) with the Cowboys and Cardinals.

Also on Wednesday, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and defensive lineman Manny Jones were promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to Replace Malik Willis as Titans Starter

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs will make his first NFL start, replacing Malik Willis for the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. The Titans announced they'd replace the third-round rookie after three starts and start Dobbs. The former Steeler signed with Tennessee off the Detroit Lions practice squad just last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Raiders Place 2 Defensive Starters On Injured Reserve

Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
Yardbarker

Three Cardinals Upgraded in Thursday Injury Report vs. Falcons

The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time on Thursday after having a walk-thru on Wednesday. Thus, we were able to get a more accurate representation of player participation in practice since Wednesday's were just an estimation. DNP- Zach Allen, James Conner, Antonio Hamilton. Today, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy