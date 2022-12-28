ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

waketfup
2d ago

I’d like to report every politician in the state and federal legislature for covid 19 fraud. Now where’s my reward ???

NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

New Year Means New Laws in New York State

Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
Consumer Reports.org

New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law

Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town

The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

No pocket vetoes for Hochul this year

Gov. Kathy Hochul may not be ending the year free of controversy, but she will at least avoid the scrutiny that comes with pocket vetoes. With just days left in 2022, every bill that has passed in the state Legislature has made its way to her desk. Right now, only 42 remain on her desk awaiting action from her.
NEW YORK STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
13 WHAM

NY legislative pay raises much higher than neighboring states

New York state legislators are still waiting to learn whether they are getting a 29% pay raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported a raise, has yet to sign the bill. CBS 6 has been looking into how the raise and six-figure salary stacks up to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...
13 WHAM

DOH message to vapers and e-cig users: Resolve to quit in the new year

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health is urging all New Yorkers who use electronic cigarette (e-cigarettes) and other vapor devices to make a New Year’s resolution to quit using these highly addictive and dangerous products. While traditional tobacco use has been declining...
Power 93.7 WBLK

PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State

The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Big Frog 104

Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.

A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.

