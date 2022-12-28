Read full article on original website
waketfup
2d ago
I’d like to report every politician in the state and federal legislature for covid 19 fraud. Now where’s my reward ???
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul signs pay transparency law
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations to the...
iheart.com
New Year Means New Laws in New York State
Dozens of new laws are taking effect across New York to start the New Year. Nursing homes will be required to notify residents and families of confirmed infections and must have a plan to protect residents during an outbreak. A new law makes it easier to seize guns from people...
Consumer Reports.org
New York Governor signs historic digital right to repair bill into law
Consumer Reports applauds Governor Hochul for signing the Digital Fair Repair Act, which will provide consumers with new rights when in need of repairs of their digital devices. Yonkers, NY — New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed the groundbreaking Digital Fair Repair Act (A7006B/S4104A) into law late last night. The...
The Jewish Press
NY Governor Hochul Vetoes Bill Meant to Keep Hasidim Out of Town
The Rabbinical Alliance of America applauded New York Governor Kathy Hochul for her veto last week of a bill it says is antisemitic in nature. Hochul vetoed New York State Senate Bill S1810A, known as the Community Preservation Fund for the Town of Chester Bill. It would have allowed Chester in Orange County to establish a “community preservation fund” to purchase open land and prevent the expansion of housing there.
Nursing homes in NYS can now waive penalties for staffing requirements
Earlier this year, we told you about some new staffing laws for nursing homes. Fast forward to Dec. of 2022, the state is bending the rules for nursing homes unable to meet requirements.
cityandstateny.com
No pocket vetoes for Hochul this year
Gov. Kathy Hochul may not be ending the year free of controversy, but she will at least avoid the scrutiny that comes with pocket vetoes. With just days left in 2022, every bill that has passed in the state Legislature has made its way to her desk. Right now, only 42 remain on her desk awaiting action from her.
urbancny.com
New York State Urges Recipients of Government Assistance to Protect Themselves Against Card Skimming
Thieves Using Skimming Devices To Steal Benefits from Electronic Benefit Transfer Card Users. Federal Funding Bill Includes Provision To Issue Additional Assistance to Victims of Stolen Benefits. Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers who receive government assistance via an Electronic Benefit Transfer card to take steps to protect themselves...
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul increases funding for Complete Streets projects
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Wednesday, Gov. Hochul signed legislation to increase funding by seven percent for the Complete Streets Act. Some advocates who have long been pushing for modifications to this legislation get to see their wishes come true. For Diana Alati, an advocate with Families for Safe Streets, this fight is...
13 WHAM
NY legislative pay raises much higher than neighboring states
New York state legislators are still waiting to learn whether they are getting a 29% pay raise in 2023. Governor Kathy Hochul, who previously said she supported a raise, has yet to sign the bill. CBS 6 has been looking into how the raise and six-figure salary stacks up to...
wnynewsnow.com
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to combat healthcare challenges for LGBTQ+ communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Last week, Gov. Hochul signed a legislative package that would allow homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18 to make their own healthcare decisions and require specialized gender identity training for nurses and home healthcare aides. Yarrow Brown, Founder of Southern Tier Trans...
Gov. Hochul signs bill allowing living organ donors to be reimbursed
New York just became the first state to offer reimbursement to people who donate their liver and kidneys.
13 WHAM
DOH message to vapers and e-cig users: Resolve to quit in the new year
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — The New York State Department of Health is urging all New Yorkers who use electronic cigarette (e-cigarettes) and other vapor devices to make a New Year’s resolution to quit using these highly addictive and dangerous products. While traditional tobacco use has been declining...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
PIN Numbers At Risk In New York State
The holidays can be a very stressful time for people. The rush to get things done the spending and the bills that are looming can really make someone uneasy. But the unfortunate part about it all is there are some who take advantage of others at this stressful time. If...
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
WKTV
Rewards will be given to those who report pandemic related fraud with increased penalties for the crime
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package on Wednesday, that will increase rewards for reporting pandemic-related fraud and increase penalties for fraud that occurs during state emergencies like the COVID. These new laws are an attempt to keep individuals from committing this crime while encouraging the reporting...
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul signs 'Bianca's Law,' making illegal posting graphic images of crime victims online
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed Bianca's Law into effect. The law is in response to the death of 17-year-old Bianca Devins in July 2019 in Utica. Her death was exploited online after her attacker posted images of her body on social media. Her family said the images weren't...
