Having dementia, being a care partner, or knowing someone with dementia is an increasingly common experience for most of us. There are approximately 6 million Americans with dementia, mostly Alzheimer’s, 130,000 in Massachusetts. The Vineyard is no different from anywhere else, except that we do have an active and committed group of people who want to keep life as normal and gratifying as possible, to support families as they face a family member’s dementia, and to keep people with dementia active and engaged in their lives.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO