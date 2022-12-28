ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Having dementia, being a care partner, or knowing someone with dementia is an increasingly common experience for most of us. There are approximately 6 million Americans with dementia, mostly Alzheimer’s, 130,000 in Massachusetts. The Vineyard is no different from anywhere else, except that we do have an active and committed group of people who want to keep life as normal and gratifying as possible, to support families as they face a family member’s dementia, and to keep people with dementia active and engaged in their lives.
As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
4 troubling takeaways from new Mass. climate report

Here are a few of the major impacts the climate crisis could have on the Bay State by 2100. Summers like the South. Premature deaths because of poor air quality. Even more difficult to find affordable housing. Loss of ecosystems. Those are just a few of the impacts climate change...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
MV Center for Living

M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. MVCL will be closed Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023. Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music & Memory Cafe Open House. Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Supportive Day Program (SDP)
Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners have moved forward with allocating the county’s remaining $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to address Cape Cod’s housing crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had already been earmarked to address housing, which was previously named the biggest issue facing the region. Cape Cod Chamber of […] The post Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts

Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed. According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be...
