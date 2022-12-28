ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

NEW: Santos Coffee opens 3rd Birmingham location on Acton Road

Attention, over the mountain friends—Santos Coffee on Acton Road is officially open. Here’s what you need to know about the new location. If you haven’t heard—which I highly doubt—Santos Coffee is a Guatemalan coffee shop that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. Now, the Acton Road community can enjoy a fresh brew closer to home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award

The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

8 fun and different workouts to try in the new year

Looking to step up your workout routine? Or maybe this is finally the year you start consistently hitting the gym. We get it—it’s hard to find a place where you can have fun while working out. Luckily, Birmingham has some amazing workouts that are perfect for the beginner or expert grinder. Keep reading to find your new favorite gym, studio or running group.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season

On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets

When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

JUST OPENED: Family-owned Magic Milkshakes and More in Hoover

Earlier this month, the Birmingham-area’s newest milkshake spot opened in Galleria Trace Plaza: Magic Milkshakes and More. Bham Now’s own Pat Byington went by to check it out. Here’s what he learned. What you’ll find at Magic Milkshakes and More. Scenes from inside Magic Milkshakes and...
HOOVER, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

