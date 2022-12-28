Read full article on original website
Bham Now
9 events to celebrate the new year this weekend—Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Can you believe 2023 starts this weekend? Let’s give it up for all the amazing memories we made in 2022 and for what’s to come. Read on to find out how to start the new year right in The Magic City, December 30-January 1. Bite-sized news. Dig in:...
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
Bham Now
15 places we were heartbroken to see close in 2022 in The Magic City
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. 1. Macy’s at Brookwood Village. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center...
Bham Now
NEW: Santos Coffee opens 3rd Birmingham location on Acton Road
Attention, over the mountain friends—Santos Coffee on Acton Road is officially open. Here’s what you need to know about the new location. If you haven’t heard—which I highly doubt—Santos Coffee is a Guatemalan coffee shop that serves unique, high-quality coffee blends. Now, the Acton Road community can enjoy a fresh brew closer to home.
Bham Now
18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023
Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
birminghamtimes.com
15 Businesses and Eateries We Were Heartbroken to see Close in Birmingham Area
While the Greater Birmingham Area had over 60 openings in 2022, we also saw some of our community favorites close. Our hearts broke to say goodbye to these 15 local spots in the past year. January. Brookwood Village has been a staple shopping center in town for many years. The...
Bham Now
Birmingham improves food access with $298,736 grant award
The City of Birmingham received $298,736 from U.S. Department of Agriculture through their Urban Agriculture and Innovation Production grant program. The city plans to use the money to help support research and increase resources around food access. Keep reading to find out why this is so important for Birmingham. Why...
Bham Now
8 fun and different workouts to try in the new year
Looking to step up your workout routine? Or maybe this is finally the year you start consistently hitting the gym. We get it—it’s hard to find a place where you can have fun while working out. Luckily, Birmingham has some amazing workouts that are perfect for the beginner or expert grinder. Keep reading to find your new favorite gym, studio or running group.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Bham Now
Alabama Theatre turns 95, sold 41,313 tickets over holiday season
On December 26th 1927, the ornate 2000+-seat theatre, also known as the “Showplace of the South,” debuted its first feature film. Earlier this week, the Alabama Theatre reported the results of its 2022 Holiday Film Series Presented by Regions Bank. Here were the results:. 41,313—tickets sold. 15,037—servings...
Bham Now
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
Popculture
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham Humane Society makes record pet transports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS) has saved over 9,000 pet lives through their transport program which has grown immensely over the decade. The humane society says ten years ago, they made two transport trips, but this year they’re reporting 85 transports which is a huge...
hooversun.com
Compassionate Crossings: New Hoover-based business provides in-home euthanasia for pets
When Hope Ausley found out this fall that her 16-year-old cat, Simon, didn’t have much more time to live, she made the difficult decision to put him down. But like many cats, Simon didn’t like getting into a car, so Ausley and her husband, Francis, took advantage of a new Hoover-based business that provides euthanasia services at pets’ homes.
wbrc.com
Lakeview bars warning about fake NYE bar crawl tickets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about tickets being sold for a New Year’s Eve Birmingham bar crawl event that bar owners say is fake. Unfortunately, this is not the first time scammers have created fake events with fake tickets to steal people’s money.
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
Bham Now
JUST OPENED: Family-owned Magic Milkshakes and More in Hoover
Earlier this month, the Birmingham-area’s newest milkshake spot opened in Galleria Trace Plaza: Magic Milkshakes and More. Bham Now’s own Pat Byington went by to check it out. Here’s what he learned. What you’ll find at Magic Milkshakes and More. Scenes from inside Magic Milkshakes and...
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
