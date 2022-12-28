Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Man shot after an attempted robbery
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
13 WHAM
Police recover stolen vehicle on Weyl Street, teen taken into custody
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, officers observed a 2020 Kia Optima that was reported stolen on December 15. When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, it turned west onto Weyl Street from Hudson Ave, and struck two other vehicles on Weyl Street before coming to a stop.
13 WHAM
Police looking for missing teen in Greece
Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
13 WHAM
Amid surge in car thefts, police note increase in younger suspects
Rochester, N.Y. — The number of car thefts in the city in all of 2012 was 632. That number has nearly doubled in 10 years, currently sitting at just under 1,100 in 2022. And those charged with the thefts are younger than ever. Last week, the Monroe County Sheriff's...
13 WHAM
RPD officer "nearly killed" while being dragged by car shoots at suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — A police officer and a suspect are both hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue. An officer responded just before midnight for a report of a robbery at a corner gas station. The suspect allegedly tried to flee...
13 WHAM
Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
13 WHAM
One man arrested, another still being sought after burglary at Penfield Target
Penfield, N.Y. — One man faces charges and police are still looking for a second suspect after deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office was injured trying to stop a burglary at Target on Penfield on Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the store around 8:30 p.m. for a report...
13 WHAM
RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
13 WHAM
'Merry Christmas Jay' hailed as hero for finding shelter in school during blizzard
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — A Western New York man now known as Merry Christmas Jay has gained fame this week as one of the heroes from the deadly blizzard that hit the Buffalo area just before Christmas. Jay Withey smashed through a window of a school to find shelter, and...
13 WHAM
Six people displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire at a multi-unit home on Alexander Street on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, which extended to the attic. RFD says the six people, one of...
13 WHAM
Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
13 WHAM
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner
Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
13 WHAM
Dog dies, one person hospitalized following house fire in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is investigating a house fire that took place early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the report of two people and dogs stuck in a home on Ann Marie Drive at 1:11 a.m. Both people were able to escape through a window before...
13 WHAM
Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment
The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
13 WHAM
WNYers back on the road after Thruway, expressways reopen
Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The westernmost portion of the New York State Thruway reopened Tuesday, four days after closing when a deadly winter storm ravaged Western New York. The Thruway Authority has deemed travel safe again on the 140-mile between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. "I've been here for one...
13 WHAM
Rochester native makes it home just in time for Christmas after flight cancellations
Rochester, N.Y. — A singer-songwriter from Rochester was one of the many people experiencing travel nightmares this Christmas weekend. Alyssa Trahan, who currently lives in Tennessee, had three flights cancelled on her way back to the Flower City, causing her to miss Christmas Eve with her family. Thankfully, she...
13 WHAM
City of Rochester offers Christmas tree recycling
Rochester, N.Y. — It's a perfect Christmas re-gift for the environment. City residents can recycle their Christmas trees at four locations in the city through January. Cobbs Hill Park (Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot) Norton Village Recreation Center (opposite 341 Waring Road) Genesee Valley Park (near tennis courts)
13 WHAM
City announces snow removal partnership with RTS
Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
13 WHAM
Your New Year's Eve weather forecast
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a near record warm day today in Rochester with area temperatures reaching the 60s, you're probably wondering about the weather forecast heading into the weekend. At this point it looks like tonight will be another near record warm night. So, heading into the weekend it's...
