ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Man shot after an attempted robbery

Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to the 300 block of Portland Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. Officers quickly began life-saving measures on the victim.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police looking for missing teen in Greece

Greece, N.Y. — The Greece Police Department is currently looking for a missing teen. Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Tuesday. She has red streaks in her hair and a tattoo of feathers on her right arm. Kerr was last seen walking down...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Canandaigua man dead after crash on State Route 64

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A fatal crash is under investigation in Ontario County. Police said Christopher Green, 54, of Canandaigua, crashed his truck just before 2:45 p.m. Thursday on State Route 64 south of State Route 20A in Bristol. Deputies said Green was southbound when his truck crossed the center...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Six people displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire at a multi-unit home on Alexander Street on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, which extended to the attic. RFD says the six people, one of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief

The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Back the Blue Benefit Dinner

Geneva, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Back the Blue Benefit Dinner. In December, Ray Ciancaglini and his Second Impact Foundation raised $16,000 for the Police Benevolent Association in Geneva. The department was also presented two handcrafted wooden plaques. The Geneva Police Chief says the money may...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Dog dies, one person hospitalized following house fire in Gates

Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is investigating a house fire that took place early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the report of two people and dogs stuck in a home on Ann Marie Drive at 1:11 a.m. Both people were able to escape through a window before...
GATES, NY
13 WHAM

Erie County executive: Bills didn't receive preferential treatment

The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

WNYers back on the road after Thruway, expressways reopen

Cheektowaga, N.Y. — The westernmost portion of the New York State Thruway reopened Tuesday, four days after closing when a deadly winter storm ravaged Western New York. The Thruway Authority has deemed travel safe again on the 140-mile between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. "I've been here for one...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

City of Rochester offers Christmas tree recycling

Rochester, N.Y. — It's a perfect Christmas re-gift for the environment. City residents can recycle their Christmas trees at four locations in the city through January. Cobbs Hill Park (Lake Riley Lodge east parking lot) Norton Village Recreation Center (opposite 341 Waring Road) Genesee Valley Park (near tennis courts)
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

City announces snow removal partnership with RTS

Rochester, N.Y. — The city announced a first-of-its-kind partnership Tuesday with Regional Transit Service and the Center for Employment Opportunities. Through the partnership, workers recently released from incarceration will remove snow at 85 "prioritized" bus stops and shelters across the city — based on average daily ridership and number of riders with mobility challenges.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Your New Year's Eve weather forecast

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a near record warm day today in Rochester with area temperatures reaching the 60s, you're probably wondering about the weather forecast heading into the weekend. At this point it looks like tonight will be another near record warm night. So, heading into the weekend it's...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy