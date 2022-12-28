The Buffalo Bills asked for a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day but didn't receive one, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. The deadly winter storm that hit Western New York, causing a travel ban and shutting down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forced the Bills to stay in Chicago on Saturday night after their game against the Bears. The team was able to fly into Rochester on Sunday.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO