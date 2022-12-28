BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO