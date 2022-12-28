ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Related
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'

Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
BEL AIR, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC

