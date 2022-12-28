Read full article on original website
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
20 "ghost guns" seized from Baltimore house; suspect with 3D printer arrested
Police said they confiscated 20 "ghost guns" being assembled at a home in southeast Baltimore, and arrested a 49-year-old man yesterday who's accused of using a 3D printer to build them
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'
Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
WGMD Radio
Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle
A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Gas Station Dispute Leaves One Dead In Baltimore, Police Say
One person was killed in a midday shooting at a Baltimore gas station on Thursday afternoon, officials announced.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded to the Exxon station at the intersection of Mulberry Street and North G…
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
Man Shot In Back Multiple Times In 'Serious Condition' After Baltimore Attack
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back multiple times in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue around 12:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 after investigating reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore, 18-year-old taken into custody
A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the 2100 block of Presbury Street Friday evening. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 5:06 p.m.
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
