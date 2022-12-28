ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Bowl Preview

The Pittsburgh Panthers have one final game to play to put a cap on the 2022 season. The Panthers were selected to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the UCLA Bruins. This game looks to be Nick Patti’s second consecutive Bowl game to start and a chance at a 9-4 season for Coach Pat Narduzzi.
GAME RECAP: Pitt completes comeback over UCLA in thrilling Sun Bowl victory

The Pittsburgh Panthers had about as much of a roller coaster season in 2022 as one could imagine. It was only right that the final game of the season in a bowl most Pitt fans wanted to avoid would deliver all of the rollercoaster emotions one could feel. The Panthers ended up coming away with a thrilling 37-35 victory over a ranked UCLA Bruins team. It was a true team effort and next man up mentality that showed the heart of the program. It was a statement victory that showed that even the odds against them, the Panthers can still compete and win. It showed glimpses of the possibilities of next season for players that will be ready to step up in larger roles.
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh

Most bowl games are meaningless – simply bragging rights on the line in a game against an unfamiliar opponent with key players opting out. But for redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, this bowl game means something. Thompson-Robinson could’ve easily chosen to sit this one out like many of his...
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group

The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
Savory cocktails to try in Pittsburgh, part deux

Earlier this month, we posted a list of savory cocktails at various bars and restaurants throughout Pittsburgh. Since then, others have come out of the woodwork to suggest even more local drinks that forego sweet ingredients for salty, herbaceous, or spicy goodness. See below for more cocktails to try this winter.
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
