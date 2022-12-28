Read full article on original website
cardiachill.com
Sun Bowl Preview
The Pittsburgh Panthers have one final game to play to put a cap on the 2022 season. The Panthers were selected to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the UCLA Bruins. This game looks to be Nick Patti’s second consecutive Bowl game to start and a chance at a 9-4 season for Coach Pat Narduzzi.
Bowl games on TV today: Pittsburgh vs. #18 UCLA, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Pittsburgh Panthers and UCLA Bruins will face off in the Sun Bowl on Friday, December 30.
cardiachill.com
GAME RECAP: Pitt completes comeback over UCLA in thrilling Sun Bowl victory
The Pittsburgh Panthers had about as much of a roller coaster season in 2022 as one could imagine. It was only right that the final game of the season in a bowl most Pitt fans wanted to avoid would deliver all of the rollercoaster emotions one could feel. The Panthers ended up coming away with a thrilling 37-35 victory over a ranked UCLA Bruins team. It was a true team effort and next man up mentality that showed the heart of the program. It was a statement victory that showed that even the odds against them, the Panthers can still compete and win. It showed glimpses of the possibilities of next season for players that will be ready to step up in larger roles.
dailybruin.com
Gameday predictions: UCLA vs. Pittsburgh
Most bowl games are meaningless – simply bragging rights on the line in a game against an unfamiliar opponent with key players opting out. But for redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, this bowl game means something. Thompson-Robinson could’ve easily chosen to sit this one out like many of his...
North Carolina vs Pittsburgh: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The last time these teams faced off, Pittsburgh blew North Carolina off the floor in an upset. Will the Tar Heels return the favor in the Steel City?. TV schedule: Friday, December 30th, 12:00 pm ET. ACC Network. Arena: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last season, North Carolina was...
Pitt G Dior Johnson Returns to Practice, Will Redshirt
The Pitt Panthers have lifted Dior Johnson's indefinite suspension.
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
Unbeaten Greenville tops reigning 2A champs Neshannock in thriller
Grace Cano led the Trojans with 20 points while Josie Lewis added nine.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2022: Zion Moore, Quinton Martin lead Belle Vernon to tournament title
Zion Moore scored 31 points to lead Belle Vernon to an 87-68 victory over. in a matchup of Section 3-4A rivals in the championship game of the Charleroi holiday tournament Thursday night. Quinton Martin added 23 points, Alonzo Wade had 11 and Trevor Kovatch 10 for Belle Vernon (4-4). Ty...
paonlinecasino.com
Live! Pittsburgh GM Talks Upgrades To Guest Experience, Casino Smoking Debate
Live! Casino Pittsburgh has come a long way since opening its doors to gamblers a little over two years ago, While there might not have hotel rooms or Citizens Bank Park as its next door neighbor, there is no doubting that this Hempfield Township property is positively impacting the local community.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Most homicides in a decade for Pittsburgh in 2022
The shooting death of 36-year-old Corey Washington near a Family Dollar on Brighton Road on Monday marked the city’s 71st homicide this year.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
'Maybe I will cry': Southwest travelers in Pittsburgh frustrated by cancellations, delays
Barbara Gray and her husband, Ken, stood at the back of a long, winding line of frustrated passengers Tuesday morning waiting to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Pittsburgh International Airport. Like many others in line, their flight had been canceled — one of at least 35 Southwest...
Man shot multiple times in Campbell
Campbell police say a man was shot multiple times late Thursday night.
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
pghcitypaper.com
Savory cocktails to try in Pittsburgh, part deux
Earlier this month, we posted a list of savory cocktails at various bars and restaurants throughout Pittsburgh. Since then, others have come out of the woodwork to suggest even more local drinks that forego sweet ingredients for salty, herbaceous, or spicy goodness. See below for more cocktails to try this winter.
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
