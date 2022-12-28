Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog And An Advocacy Organization Want The Hospital Lawsuit In Oregon
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog: Three hospital systems are suing the Oregon Health Authority, claiming they are being unfairly burdened with civilly committed mental health patients. The Oregon Health Authority’s attorneys have urged a court to dismiss the case. Disability Rights Oregon has also requested a say in the...
klcc.org
These are some of the new laws that will go into effect in Oregon on Jan. 1
One law requires school board members in some schools to file a statement about any economic conflicts of interest to make sure they’re not using their office for financial gain. Another law changes the definition of “sexual assault forensic evidence kit”, also known as a rape kit. Now, if...
cascadebusnews.com
New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023
What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
Oregon paid leave employees still concerned about program culture: survey
Employees tasked with launching Oregon’s new paid family and medical leave program continued to raise concerns about the division’s commitment to diversity and equity issues months after the employment department retained an outside law firm to investigate allegations of discrimination within the program. While the majority of 43...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Wheeler asks lawmakers to prioritize homeless, public defender shortage
Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested several asks of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers including addressing homelessness, bolstering public defender salaries and lowering the bar to forcibly commit someone.
focushillsboro.com
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep
I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year
I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
kezi.com
OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch regulations surrounding psilocybin services. OHA officials said these new rules were informed by public comments. The rules will implement Ballot Measure 109, and the Oregon Psilocybin Services section will begin accepting applications for four types of licenses starting on January 2. The OHA will help regulate those with licenses, and the organization said those operating without a license to produce, distribute or use psilocybin would be subject to criminal penalties.
klcc.org
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents
Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?
The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
Portland mayor asks Kotek, Oregon legislature to help address city's crises during upcoming session
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature to help address what he sees as the city's biggest crises during the upcoming legislative session. Wheeler shared his list of priorities with Kotek during a meeting Tuesday. Among them, Wheeler lists...
focushillsboro.com
Some New Laws of Oregon Will Implement in January
New Laws of Oregon: These new regulations will have an impact on everything from workers’ compensation to education. To ensure they are not abusing their position for financial benefit, several laws compel school board members to disclose any financial conflicts of interest. A different statute modifies the concept of a “rape kit,” sometimes known as a “sexual assault forensic evidence kit.”
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kate Brown Reshaping The Oregon Bench On last Day
Kate Brown Reshaping Oregon Bench: Governor Kate Brown fulfilled one of her most ambitious projects as governor in the last days of her tenure: selecting judges more representative of the people they serve. According to Oregon law, judges are supposed to be elected, yet the majority of them retire before their mandates expire and are replaced by the governor.
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
Comments / 0