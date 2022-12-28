ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

New Oregon Medicaid Orthodontic Benefit Effective January 1, 2023

What is Changing for Oregon’s 465,000 Kids on OHP?. Effective January 1, 2023, the Oregon Health Authority has agreed to cover handicapping malocclusion (HCM) as part of the benefits for youth under 21 years who are members of the Oregon Health Plan. This means that OHP members will now have access to braces where there were none before except where a cleft palate or severe cranial anomalies were involved.
OHA Adopts Final Rules to Implement Oregon Psilocybin Services Act

OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch the nation’s first regulatory framework for psilocybin services. The rules were informed by public comments summarized in a Hearing Officer Report and a Letter to...
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon

Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: Hope for the New Year

I’m writing on Tuesday as Monday was a state holiday. (EDITOR’S NOTE – And the Pioneer is posting this on Thursday due to our power outage, weak/spotty internet, etc.) It was a stormy Christmas across the district, with winds, rain, and even some crucial landslides. Fortunately, the ice storms and snow subsided. And interestingly, Christmas Day coincided with the final day of Hannukah. Because Hannukah shifts with the lunar calendar, as Easter does, this common celebration has not occurred over the past 15 years.
OHA prepares to implement Psilocybin Services Act with new administrative rules

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority has adopted the final set of administrative rules needed to launch regulations surrounding psilocybin services. OHA officials said these new rules were informed by public comments. The rules will implement Ballot Measure 109, and the Oregon Psilocybin Services section will begin accepting applications for four types of licenses starting on January 2. The OHA will help regulate those with licenses, and the organization said those operating without a license to produce, distribute or use psilocybin would be subject to criminal penalties.
New law brings tenfold penalty increase for unlicensed real estate agents

Unlicensed real estate agents in Oregon will face dramatically steeper fines with a new law taking effect in January. The higher penalties are aimed at out-of-state agents who cross the border to sell homes in Oregon without paying for an Oregon license. The minimum fine for a first offense will increase from $100 to $1,000. The minimum fine for subsequent offenses will increase from $500 to $2,500.
Oregon opioid overdose deaths increased nearly three-fold. Why?

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for people in recovery from opioid use nationwide, and Oregon has been no exception. For months, people struggled with isolation, diminished access to treatment and a nearly overnight evaporation of the support networks critical to maintaining sobriety or starting on the path toward it.
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
Some New Laws of Oregon Will Implement in January

New Laws of Oregon: These new regulations will have an impact on everything from workers’ compensation to education. To ensure they are not abusing their position for financial benefit, several laws compel school board members to disclose any financial conflicts of interest. A different statute modifies the concept of a “rape kit,” sometimes known as a “sexual assault forensic evidence kit.”
Governor Kate Brown Reshaping The Oregon Bench On last Day

Kate Brown Reshaping Oregon Bench: Governor Kate Brown fulfilled one of her most ambitious projects as governor in the last days of her tenure: selecting judges more representative of the people they serve. According to Oregon law, judges are supposed to be elected, yet the majority of them retire before their mandates expire and are replaced by the governor.
