Baileyville, ME

mainepublic.org

35-unit low-income housing complex planned for Millinocket

Penobscot County commissioners have approved using $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to allow the local community action agency, Penquis, to build a 35-unit low-income housing complex in Millinocket. Penquis will also buy and refurbish homes for resale to working families to establish a revolving fund for other similar...
MILLINOCKET, ME
wabi.tv

Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind. At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past...
EDDINGTON, ME

