BET

Daniel Bambaata Marley Describes How He’s Doing Things On His Own Regardless Of What Anyone Thinks

Daniel “Bam” Marley’s musical career trajectory is one of many twists and turns. The Kingston, Jamaica native, who’s lived in California for years now, has recorded a lot of music – even from a young age, but most of it has never been released for one reason or another. It’s something he’s well aware of, but to him, his whole musical legacy is shrouded in process and the way he ultimately wants to present it.
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
dancehallmag.com

Jo Mersa Marley, Son Of Stephen Marley, Dead At 31

Tributes have begun coming in for recording artiste Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob and Rita Marley, who was found dead this afternoon, in the USA at the age of 31. According to the US Sun, Jo Mersa, whose given name was Joseph Marley,...
Rolling Stone

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79

Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists

BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
dancehallmag.com

“Bounty Killer Must Never Throw Shade At Sting!” Says Foota Hype

Bounty Killer’s statements that Sting 2022 “flopped” and that Dancehall is “stuck in a barrel and losing its appeal to the world” has not gone down well with Foota Hype, who has described the Coppershot deejay as being “ungrateful” to the show that catapulted him to stardom in 1993.
The Independent

The 10 new music acts to watch in 2023

With the music industry picking up steam post-pandemic, there’s been a palpable energy shift in the new music we’re hearing from future stars. From sharp-tongued indie-pop to fast-paced drum and bass, this new wave of artists aren’t here to mess around. Here are the 10 artists we think you should keep an eye on in 2023. Bloody CivilianNigerian singer and producer Bloody Civilian is a born storyteller, drawing on her west African heritage along with influences such as Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi. Born Emoseh Khamofu, she released her debut single “How to Kill a Man” – a heady concoction...
musictimes.com

Iggy Pop’s Words of Wisdom for Starting Artists in the Music Industry

Iggy Pop is considered one of the pillars of the rock 'n' roll genre and his success didn't happen overnight as he worked hard to achieve his dreams ever since he was a teenager. Today, the musician shared a few words of wisdom for those who wanted to enter the music scene at a young age.
Rolling Stone

Wiz Khalifa Swears He’s “Never Drinking Again” on 2022 Send Off Single

Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” is a last minute entry on his list of 2022 releases before heading into the new year. On the new track, the rapper recounts the night before to figure out where his will power clocked out for the evening. “Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning,” he raps, retracing his steps through a hazy hangover. “It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t...
dancehallmag.com

Reggae Studies Unit Head Calls For ‘Reset Of Dancehall’

Head of the Reggae Studies Unit at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Sonjah Stanley Niaah, has called for a “reset” of Dancehall. Her call comes days after the 2022 staging of Supreme Promotions’ Sting stage show, which was in some respects, plagued by numerous glitches and which ended in chaos, and months after she called on older Reggae and Dancehall music producers to help to nurture and mentor younger upcoming artists and producers in the industry.

