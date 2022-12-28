Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Bob Marley's Grandson, Reggae Artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Found Dead In Car At 31
Bob Marley‘s grandson, Joseph ‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, has passed away at the age of 31. According to RadarOnline, Mersa was found unresponsive in his vehicle on Tuesday (December 27). While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, Florida radio station WZPP is reportedly claiming that it was due to an asthma attack.
BET
Daniel “Bam” Marley’s musical career trajectory is one of many twists and turns. The Kingston, Jamaica native, who’s lived in California for years now, has recorded a lot of music – even from a young age, but most of it has never been released for one reason or another. It’s something he’s well aware of, but to him, his whole musical legacy is shrouded in process and the way he ultimately wants to present it.
JOSEPH Marley, also known as Jo Mersa, has reportedly died at the age of 31, after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. South Florida radio station WZPP reported that Joseph, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, died of an asthma attack. Tidal just posted to Twitter honoring the late...
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
musictimes.com
Today is what would have been Betty Wright's 69th birthday. Wright, whose real name was Bessie Regina Norris, became one of the most notable R&B singers in the US. She started her career in 1956 and remained active in the industry until her death. As fans remember her on her...
Jan Gaye, the second wife of Marvin Gaye, died Saturday at her home. She sang background on 'Got to Give It Up' and wrote a book about their marriage.
dancehallmag.com
Tributes have begun coming in for recording artiste Jo Mersa Marley, the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob and Rita Marley, who was found dead this afternoon, in the USA at the age of 31. According to the US Sun, Jo Mersa, whose given name was Joseph Marley,...
Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
George Harrison really liked a certain song by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles. The R&B group inspired The Beatle.
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
dancehallmag.com
Bounty Killer’s statements that Sting 2022 “flopped” and that Dancehall is “stuck in a barrel and losing its appeal to the world” has not gone down well with Foota Hype, who has described the Coppershot deejay as being “ungrateful” to the show that catapulted him to stardom in 1993.
Digital Music News
‘Michael Jackson: In the Studio’ chronicles Jackson’s recording process across multiple decades, featuring interviews with legendary producers Teddy Riley, Rodney Jerkins, Bill Bottrell, and J-Roc Harmon. Fans of the King of Pop will get an up-close look at his recording process this spring in Michael Jackson: In the...
With the music industry picking up steam post-pandemic, there’s been a palpable energy shift in the new music we’re hearing from future stars. From sharp-tongued indie-pop to fast-paced drum and bass, this new wave of artists aren’t here to mess around. Here are the 10 artists we think you should keep an eye on in 2023. Bloody CivilianNigerian singer and producer Bloody Civilian is a born storyteller, drawing on her west African heritage along with influences such as Frank Ocean and Kid Cudi. Born Emoseh Khamofu, she released her debut single “How to Kill a Man” – a heady concoction...
musictimes.com
Iggy Pop is considered one of the pillars of the rock 'n' roll genre and his success didn't happen overnight as he worked hard to achieve his dreams ever since he was a teenager. Today, the musician shared a few words of wisdom for those who wanted to enter the music scene at a young age.
Wiz Khalifa’s latest single, “#NeverDrinkingAgain,” is a last minute entry on his list of 2022 releases before heading into the new year. On the new track, the rapper recounts the night before to figure out where his will power clocked out for the evening. “Lotta women, no liquor/I don’t really want my head spinning/I know where to start, know the beginning,” he raps, retracing his steps through a hazy hangover. “It be like two shots then I’m loaded/Then them two shots turn to 40/Then I wake up in the morning like/How did I slip up?/When I said I wasn’t...
dancehallmag.com
Head of the Reggae Studies Unit at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Sonjah Stanley Niaah, has called for a “reset” of Dancehall. Her call comes days after the 2022 staging of Supreme Promotions’ Sting stage show, which was in some respects, plagued by numerous glitches and which ended in chaos, and months after she called on older Reggae and Dancehall music producers to help to nurture and mentor younger upcoming artists and producers in the industry.
Common ground is the main theme of Maalouf's new album, which features a wide array of vocalists from across the pop music spectrum. Maalouf also recently revived an international trumpet competition.
