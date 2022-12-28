ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’

LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI

The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery

Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
