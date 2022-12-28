Read full article on original website
Macomb County man wins $4 million on scratch off lottery ticket
A Macomb County man is a multi-millionaire thanks to a scratch off lottery ticket he bought at Meijer The man, 42, bought the winning ticket at a Meijer in Bad Axe, about 50 miles northeast of Bay City.
86-year-old Michigan man wins $569K lottery prize; ' I was in such disbelief’
LANSING, MI -- A Macomb County man who has played the Lottery for years finally got the win of a lifetime after he won a $569,366 Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year. “I have been playing the Lottery for a long time and I mostly play Fantasy 5,” said the 86-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I was checking my ticket the day after the drawing, and I didn’t believe it when I saw I’d matched all five numbers. All I could think was: ‘This can’t be right!’
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI
The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
The Oakland Press
Southfield police looking for teen runaway
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
'You're going to jail': Oakland County sheriff gives drunk driving warning ahead of New Year's Eve
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - If you'll be drinking this New Year's Eve weekend, have a plan to get home safely or be ready for a stay in jail. That's the message from Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard. "If you’re going to do anything for New Year’s over the...
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. The Rugby Grille — Townsend Hotel in Birmingham ...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Warren
Warren might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Warren.
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: 31-year-old Royal Oak Twp man missing since day after Christmas
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for 31-year-old Anthony VanHess who has been missing out of Oakland County since Dec. 26. VanHess was last seen at 21005 Reimainville in Royal Oak Township at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 138...
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
HometownLife.com
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery
Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man just out of prison posts Instagram photos of gun, chats about drunk crash in Detroit, feds say
DETROIT – A man who was just released from prison last year is facing a new charge after he posted public pictures of a gun on his Instagram account and chatted about being drunk during a crash in Detroit, officials said. Trevon Mathis, 23, is facing a charge of...
The Oakland Press
Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic
Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
