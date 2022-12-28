ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

cbs17

Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
RALEIGH, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for fentanyl, firearms charges

A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to 300 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 7, 2022.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase

CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant

CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck

ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC

North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Drake Maye's parents talk growing up a Tar Heel, NIL and transfer rumors

San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.
CHARLOTTE, NC

