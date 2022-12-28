Read full article on original website
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
Clinton man apprehended in high-speed chase
A Clinton man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies Tuesday night following a high-speed chase that started in Clinton and ended in
cbs17
‘Armed, dangerous’ suspect wanted in Cumberland Co. murder
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man initially wanted for questioning in a murder investigation has been named a suspect by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office continues to ask the public for information to locate him. On Friday, Dec. 23, just before 10 p.m., deputies...
cbs17
Have you seen them? Suspects caught on camera kicking a door in, Cumberland County deputies say
EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are asking the public to help identify two people who were caught on camera committing property crimes, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the sheriff’s office. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, deputies said the two suspects were caught on security camera...
cbs17
Raleigh man charged with murder in woman’s death on Christmas night: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 50-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder in a Christmas night death, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. on Christmas to a Raleigh Extended Stay America Motel at 3531 Wake Forest Road to assist the Raleigh Fire Department who were there for a fire-alarm call. An initial report from police stated that officers had been called to the motel to investigate a serious assault.
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two North Carolina men plead guilty to firearm, carjacking charges; third man found guilty of firearm charge
Three defendants from Wilson, Johnston and Pitt counties were recently convicted of firearms and carjacking charges, according to a December 6, 2022 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Kenneth “Smoke” Piper and Eric Cruz Pineda pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for fentanyl, firearms charges
A Robeson County woman was sentenced Wednesday, December 21, 2022 to 300 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Jania Delicia Leggett, 28, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 7, 2022.
Amazon’s Fayetteville fulfillment facility still planning to open in 2023, but it’s unclear specifically when
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. The warehouse located at Military Business Park at 6309 Bragg Blvd. was supposed to open in either late January...
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovation
RALEIGH — After receiving the Andrea Harris Award from the state and the Humanitarian of the Year award from a local community organization, F7 International Development CEO and President James “Monte” Montague probably doesn’t need any more validation from the community. But, we’re going to give it to him anyway.
Deadly head-on collision in Hoke County leaves 2 dead
A deadly crash left two people dead in Hoke County Friday afternoon. Friday around 4 p.m. two cars crashed in a head-on collision two miles west of Raeford. One car crossed the center line and crashed into the other car. The two passengers inside the vehicle that caused the crash...
jocoreport.com
Passenger Arrested, Driver Sought Following Two County Chase
CLAYTON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a motorist who eluded authorities during a two county chase. The pursuit occurred December 20th. A deputy traveling on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The driver refused to pull over and accelerated to speeds between 80 and 100 mph.
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
jocoreport.com
Young Mother Dies In Johnston County Wreck
ANGIER – The State Highway Patrol says speed was a contributing factor in a fatal single vehicle accident in western Johnston County. The wreck was reported Friday, Dec. 23rd at 2:16am on NC Highway 210 near Caitlin Drive, west of McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said Shaquira Hall, age 30,...
Expert Analysis: Elliot Cadeau Commitment Ushers in New Era for UNC
North Carolina made a big national recruiting splash on Wednesday night in receiving a commitment from the No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau. The New Jersey product, who is prepping this year at Link Academy in Missouri, has starred at the high school, AAU and even international levels. He chose the Tar Heels over finalists Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.
Drake Maye's parents talk growing up a Tar Heel, NIL and transfer rumors
San Diego — "I'm a Carolina kid," Drake Maye said after the ACC Championship game in Charlotte. North Carolina had just lost to Clemson 39-10. A disappointing finish no doubt, but a game no one expected UNC to be in before the season. Maye's breakout year propelled Carolina to national relevance, even playoff and Heisman conversation, yet in the new world of NIL the elephant in the room was Maye's future. Rumors were starting to circulate that Maye could be in play for a program like Alabama where he originally committed before flipping to UNC.
Black Raleigh Businessman Provides Space and Equipment for Entrepreneurs To Create and Sell
This businessman is knocking down barriers that hold new entrepreneurs back in their early stages. Johnny Hackett Jr. runs The Factory in Raleigh, North Carolina, a pioneer co-manufacturing space for business owners to create products. According to CBS 17, the space supports new business owners who may not have enough...
