Read full article on original website
Related
Malian mother in Morocco returns home with healthy nonuplets after a year
A Malian woman who gave birth to the world’s only nonuplets last year finally returned home with her nine babies yesterday.Halima Cissé, 27, was sent to Morocco for special care ahead of the birth of her five girls and four boys. The delivery of the babies in May last year made a new Guinness World Record for the most children delivered in a single birth to have survived.Announcing her return, the country’s health minister Dieminatou Sangare told AFP that the mother and children landed safely and in healthy conditions.“Joy and satisfaction to see them in good health. The mother...
BBC
Morocco insist they will not defend their CHAN title in Algeria unless direct flights are permitted
The Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) have said they will withdraw from their defence of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria unless they are allowed to fly directly from the country's capital Rabat. Amid tensions between the two north African neighbours, direct flights were cancelled in 2021 and the FMRF...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
Mali trial of I.Coast soldiers wraps up as deadline looms in row
The trial in Mali of 46 Ivorian troops whose detention has sparked a diplomatic row between the two countries wrapped up on Friday, a judicial source and a defence lawyer said. The row escalated in September, when diplomatic sources in the region said Mali wanted Ivory Coast to acknowledge its responsibility and express regret for deploying the soldiers.
Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
Iranian chess player ‘moving to Spain’ after competing without headscarf
One of Iran’s top-ranked female chess players is reportedly planning to settle in Spain after photographs emerged of her taking part in an international tournament without a headscarf. Sara Khadem, ranked 804 in the world and 10th in her home country, was not planning to return to Iran after...
France 24
Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants
The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES). He said their repatriation would "put their lives at...
Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths
Spain's public prosecutor closed an investigation Friday into the deaths of at least 23 African migrants trying to cross from Morocco into Melilla, one of its two North African enclaves. The prosecutors' decision came just months after Spain and Morocco patched up ties following a lingering diplomatic spat.
Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards
Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.
KEYT
46 Ivorian soldiers sentenced to 20 years in Mali prison
TIMBUKTU, Mali (AP) — The prosecutor general for the African nation of Mali says 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast have been sentenced to 20 years in prison for undermining state security in Mali and for attacks on Mali’s government. Prosecutor General Ladji Sara also said Friday that three other defendants, women who were released in September, were tried in absentia and sentenced to death. The 49 soldiers were detained in July when they went to work for Sahelian Aviation Services, a private company contracted to work in Mali by the United Nations. Mali’s government said it considered the Ivorians to be mercenaries because they were not directly employed by the U.N. mission. The case has added to escalating tensions between Mali’s military junta and the international community.
US News and World Report
Eritrean Soldiers Leaving Major Towns in Northern Ethiopia - Witnesses
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Eritrean soldiers, who fought in support of Ethiopia's federal government during its two-year civil war in the northern Tigray region, are pulling out of two major towns and headed toward the border, witnesses and an Ethiopian official told Reuters. The withdrawals from Shire and Axum follow a...
kalkinemedia.com
S.Sudan to send 750 troops to DR Congo to fight rebels
South Sudan will send 750 soldiers to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo soon to join a regional force fighting a rebel offensive, a military spokesman said Wednesday. Fierce fighting in recent months between Congolese troops and the M23 rebel group prompted the East African Community (EAC) bloc to deploy a joint regional force to quell the violence, with Kenya and Uganda also sending soldiers to the DRC.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Burkina Faso: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The year is 1984. President Thomas Sankara moves to change his country’s name from the Republic of Upper Volta to Burkina Faso 24 years after independence from French rule. This name change gives way to new national symbols such as the anthem, motto, and flag (more later). He composed...
kalkinemedia.com
Soldier killed in jihadist ambush in northern Cameroon
A soldier has been killed and another wounded in an ambush by jihadists in Cameroon's Far North, military and local sources said Friday. The attack happened on Thursday in the town of Ldaoussaf in a region troubled by jihadist insurgents, the two sources told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Comments / 0