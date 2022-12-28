Yes, it’s been quite the year (looking at you, October) These are just some of the stories we covered this year, in addition to keeping you informed about events, bringing you profiles and much, much more. Help us continue to bring you local, independent news in 2023. Become a Baristanet member at the level of your choice. We are incredibly thankful to have advertiser support, but depend on community support to remain sustainable. Every dollar is greatly appreciated. And if you are already a member, a big thank you!

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO