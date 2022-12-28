ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

Looking Back at 2022: Baristanet Year in Review

Yes, it’s been quite the year (looking at you, October) These are just some of the stories we covered this year, in addition to keeping you informed about events, bringing you profiles and much, much more. Help us continue to bring you local, independent news in 2023. Become a Baristanet member at the level of your choice. We are incredibly thankful to have advertiser support, but depend on community support to remain sustainable. Every dollar is greatly appreciated. And if you are already a member, a big thank you!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

MontClairVoyant: Hooray! Howe House Has Historical Hope

Your reaction to Friends of the Howe House successfully bidding to buy the historic Claremont Avenue home in which freed slave James Howe lived nearly two centuries ago?. Wonderful news, and what an amazing effort by the Friends group (and other entities and individuals) to make it happen. Sealing the deal was an offer of $400,000 — with the down payment 20 percent of the comma in $400,000.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

NYC’s Healthy Fast Food Fave Sweetgreen Coming to Montclair

Montclair, NJ – Sweetgreen is coming to Montclair Center, across from Anthropologie, in the historic Crane building (460 Bloomfield Avenue). The national fast-casual chain, known for “fresh, plant-forward, earth friendly food” has more than 100 locations in 16 states and on Washington, D.C. (where the very first Sweetgreen opened in 2007). If you visit or commute to NYC, you’ve probably passed one of the more than 37 Sweetgreen locations. Montclair’s Sweetgreen would join three locations in New Jersey: Jersey City, Shops at Riverside (Hackensack) and Shrewsbury.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Weekend Family Fun: NYE, Winter Fun and More

Happy New Year! This weekend we wrap up 2022 and ring in 2023. If you’re looking for some family-friendly events in the area, we’ve got you covered. First, in case you missed it, here’s our roundup of New Year’s Eve activities that are great for kids.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Weekend Events: Live Music, New Year’s Events, and More!

This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold. So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Become a Docent: Volunteers Needed at Turtle Back Zoo

West Orange, NJ – Turtle Back Zoo is once again looking for energetic and enthusiastic people to join its Docent Program! Enjoy the rewarding experience of becoming a Zoo Docent. Docents are volunteer educators who are among the most visible members of our Zoo community. Their main function is...
WEST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy