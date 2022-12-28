Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has been arrested in Florida for domestic violence days before his scheduled fight against Hector Garcia in Washington D.C. According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Tank was booked in Broward County on a battery domestic violence charge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News […] The post Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida appeared first on 92 Q.
Young Man Left For Dead In Baltimore Intersection After Attack
A young man is dead after being shot in an evening Baltimore attack, authorities say. Officers found the 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive after responding to reports of a shooting around 8:41 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Baltimore police. Police rushed the...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
Boxing world champion arrested for domestic violence before headlining DC fight
Boxing world champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested Tuesday in Florida for domestic violence less than two weeks ahead of his headlining fight in Washington, D.C.
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'
Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation
A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
Wbaltv.com
Man sought after after fatal shooting at downtown Baltimore gas station
Baltimore police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a downtown gas station. SkyTeam 11 was over a fatal shooting scene shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on downtown's westside. City police said a man, identified...
New Information Released As Police Investigate Mondawmin Train Station Murder In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a murder that occurred inside of a Baltimore train station, authorities say.Additional details have been released about the two suspects who are accused of being involved in the Monday, Dec. 26 murder of Cal…
fox5dc.com
Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?. That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment. Prince George's County police said...
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
Baltimore Woman Fighting For Life After Christmas Attack, Suspect Name Released
Police have arrested a man accused of shooting a woman on Christmas night in Bowley's Quarters, reports WBAL TV.Baltimore police say that Dariel Williams, 31, allegedly shot the woman around 11:10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, in the unit block of Joggins Court, the outlet continued.The woman was taken to…
Wbaltv.com
Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia
BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four
BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
FBI ID's Baltimore Teen Fatally Hit By Truck Christmas Morning
A Baltimore teenager who was fatally hit by a truck on Christmas morning has been identified by the FBI, authorities say.Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, 18, was struck by a pickup truck in the area of Church Street and Liberty Terrace in Brooklyn Park around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, according to Anne Ar…
WJLA
Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Man Shot In Back Multiple Times In 'Serious Condition' After Baltimore Attack
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in the back multiple times in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found the unidentified victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue around 12:42 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26 after investigating reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police.
Comments / 0