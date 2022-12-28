ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlackAmericaWeb

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has been arrested in Florida for domestic violence days before his scheduled fight against Hector Garcia in Washington D.C. According to jail records obtained by TMZ, Tank was booked in Broward County on a battery domestic violence charge. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News […] The post Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence In Florida appeared first on 92 Q.
FLORIDA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore homicide victims to be remembered by 'MOMS'

Baltimore will end the year with more than 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row and those victims are being remembered on New Year's Day. For the 12th year in a row, members of MOMS -- Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters -- will read the names of all murder victims in Baltimore City and some in surrounding counties in a ceremony on New Year's Day.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspect Back In Custody In Bel Air Following Multi-State Investigation

A wanted carjacker and kidnapper with a checkered criminal history in Maryland has been apprehended in Georgia following an extensive investigation, officials announced. Wicomico County resident Ian Thomas Schweiger, of Hebron, was arrested in Pooler, Georgia, this week, following a multi-state investigation that spread down the East Coast following an incident in Bel Air.
BEL AIR, MD
DC News Now

Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Bel Air carjacking suspect arrested Tuesday in Georgia

BEL AIR, Md. — A Hebron man was arrested Tuesday in Georgia on charges connected to acarjacking in Bel Air. Bel Air police said officers were called on Dec. 20 to the MacPhail Crossing Shopping Center for an armed carjacking. Police obtained and released surveillance photos of the suspect and cited the public's help in identifying him as Ian Thomas Schweiger.
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WJLA

Help Baltimore Police identify attempted rape suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are seeking the publics help identifying an attempted rape suspect. According to police, on December 13, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m. police were summoned to investigate an attempted rape that occurred in the 3000 block of Stranden Road. Investigators have obtained a composite sketch...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy