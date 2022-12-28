Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
FOX Sports
Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined by injury
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specify the nature or severity of the ailment and indicated the six-time All-Star was being evaluated. During a 5-4 home overtime loss to the Detroit...
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker
Sam Gagner played his 1000th NHL game last night. It should’ve been with the Edmonton Oilers.
For 1000 games, Sam Gagner has always had to change his. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2007 draft, the kid from London, Ontario packed his bags and moved to Alberta’s Captial. He broke into the league as a rookie scoring 13 goals and 49 points in 79 games and while his own game may not have fully been NHL-ready, the Oilers didn’t have much choice.
FOX Sports
Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
