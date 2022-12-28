ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
Tribune-Review

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang sidelined by injury

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang was absent from a practice session in Cranberry on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Mike Sullivan did not specify the nature or severity of the ailment and indicated the six-time All-Star was being evaluated. During a 5-4 home overtime loss to the Detroit...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner played his 1000th NHL game last night. It should’ve been with the Edmonton Oilers.

For 1000 games, Sam Gagner has always had to change his. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2007 draft, the kid from London, Ontario packed his bags and moved to Alberta’s Captial. He broke into the league as a rookie scoring 13 goals and 49 points in 79 games and while his own game may not have fully been NHL-ready, the Oilers didn’t have much choice.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Canadiens head into matchup with the Capitals on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (20-13-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens head into the matchup with the Washington Capitals after losing four games in a row. Washington has an 11-5-2 record in home games and a 20-13-5 record overall....
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.

