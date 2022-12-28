ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Thunder giving free tickets to blood donors

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uLCQ_0jwoASvG00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans can cheer on the Oklahoma City Thunder while saving lives.

Oklahomans who donate blood during the annual Oklahoma City Thunder Holiday Blood Drive will get a free, limited-edition, long-sleeved Thunder t-shirt and a voucher for a ticket to an upcoming Oklahoma City Thunder game.

Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater

The blood drive will take place on Friday, Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State Fair Park’s Centennial Building.

Donors can give blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free parking.

Driver arrested after crashing into OHP trooper in OKC

“We are so grateful to partner for the 15th year in a row with the Oklahoma City Thunder for this amazing blood drive, which has saved countless lives since it began,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “The Thunder and their fans are the true definition of the Oklahoma Standard: committed to making a difference in the lives of patients in our hospitals during this season of giving.”

Organizers say there will also be blood drives at Riverwind Casino in Norman on Dec. 30 and Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s on Dec. 31.

Appointments can be made by calling 877-340-8777 or visiting OBI’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions In Oklahoma: Key Facts

Oklahoma has beautiful countryside and plenty of uninhabited space, theoretically the ideal habitat for mountain lions (Puma concolor). That, combined with relatively frequent sightings, makes the elusive animal a hot topic of conversation among local residents. But are there mountain lions living in Oklahoma?. The article below explores this question...
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

46K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy