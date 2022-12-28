ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson remark spurred me on to comeback victory, says Chris Dobey

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtknQ_0jwoAR2X00

World number 22 Chris Dobey claimed annoying comments from two-time PDC World Darts champion Gary Anderson helped fuel his shock comeback win at Alexandra Palace.

Pre-match favourite Anderson, who lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2016, was on course for his 50th tournament victory at the venue after taking the opening set.

But the Scotsman surrendered the early advantage and crashed out following an emphatic 4-1 defeat, having irked his former protege mid-match.

“Gary said something to us in the last break and I didn’t like it, so there was no way he was winning that game after that,” 32-year-old Dobey told Sky Sports.

“It kind of annoyed us. But I came out, the man I am, I tried to forget about it. He’s a class lad but I didn’t agree with what he said.

“I’m not going to say (what he said), it was just something I didn’t like. He’s one of the big names in darts and he has been for a while, so it’s a massive win.”

Englishman Dobey will face either Rob Cross or Mervyn King in the next round after reaching the last 16 for the fourth time in five years.

Unseeded Alan Soutar vowed to keep upsetting the world’s best after winning 12 of the final 13 legs to stun UK Open Champion Danny Noppert.

The Dundee firefighter feared he would “get battered” having fallen two sets down to Dutchman Noppert but battled back to claim a 4-2 victory and one of the best wins of his career, which included a superb 130 finish.

“He disappeared in the middle of the match and I took every chance I got,” Soutar, who will take on Germany’s Gabriel Clemens in the last 16, told PDC Darts.

“He’s world number nine, provisionally number eight, and probably a Premier League player, so for me to beat guys like that I love it, I absolutely love going toe-to-toe and taking people on.

“I’m unseeded and I will keep knocking out seeds, let’s try.”

Portugal’s Jose De Sousa sparked an afternoon of comebacks and upsets in north London by overturning a 3-0 deficit to defeat Ryan Searle 4-3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PDC World Darts Championship schedule including Michael Van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price

The PDC World Darts Championship is back with the magic of Ally Pally sure to produce some superb arrows.Peter Wright claimed a second title in last year’s championship, defeating Michael Smith in a thrilling final 7-5.Michael van Gerwen is the favourite once again, just ahead of 2021 champion Gerwyn Price, and the Dutch player, a three-time winner, insists he has nothing to prove.“Of course I want to add more, but as long as I keep winning tournaments, World Championships will follow,” he told the PA news agency. “That’s how it is, keep believing in yourself. People always say you have...
The Independent

Gerwyn Price books quarter-final spot with comfortable win over Jose de Sousa

Top seed Gerwyn Price completed a comfortable 4-1 win over Jose de Sousa to book his place in the quarter-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.The Welsh world number one averaged just over 94 and hit eight 180s to move into the last eight as he targets a repeat of his 2021 success.‘The Iceman’, who beat five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld 4-0 in the last round, will next face either Gabriel Clemens or Alan Soutar.PRICE INTO THE QUARTERS!He wasn't at his brilliant best, but Gerwyn Price proved too strong for Jose de Sousa and he becomes...
BBC

2022 in Scottish Sport: The iconic moments, near misses & comebacks

It's been another belter of a year in Scottish sport with Olympic, world, and Commonwealth titles snapped up amid the usual emotional ups and downs, as well as a dose of controversy too. Here, BBC Scotland looks back at some of the big moments in sport in 2022 and, no,...
atptour.com

Norrie, Swan Give Great Britain Control Against Australia

Cameron Norrie and Katie Swan notched straight-set wins on Day 1 at the United Cup to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead over Australia in Group D. World No. 14 Norrie opened the tie with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alex de Minaur and No. 145 Swan extended Team GB's lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Zoe Hives.
BBC

Pick your men's world Test team of 2022

It has been a busy year of Test cricket, finishing with Australia and South Africa challenging for top spot of the World Test Championship. But eye-catching performances from England under new captain Ben Stokes have captured the world's attention during the second half of 2022. It's time to put yourself...
The Independent

Unbelievable! Chris Kamara made MBE in New Years Honours

Chris Kamara, one of football’s most popular figures, has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours List.The 65-year-old played for nine English professional clubs in a career spanning 20 years before going on to manage Bradford and Stoke, but in more recent years he has become best known for his work as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports.Kamara’s inability to contain his enthusiasm for the game and his propensity for gaffes during live stadium video links in Sky’s Soccer Saturday programme became the stuff of legend, often leaving programme host Jeff Stelling and other studio guests in...
The Independent

‘Strong character’ Wout Faes will bounce back – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers backed Wout Faes to quickly put his Anfield horror show behind him after two first-half own goals cost the Foxes in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.After Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had fired Leicester into an early lead, Faes missed a shout from goalkeeper Danny Ward as he went to cut out a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, horribly slicing the ball as it looped over Ward and in off the back post.And just seven minutes later it got worse for the Belgian as Darwin Nunez’s shot came back off the post and his attempt to clear the danger...
BBC

Eve Muirhead reflects on Olympic gold & calling time on curling

"Dancing in front of the Strictly audience would give me the complete fear. I'd rather eat those disgusting things on I'm A Celeb." Eve Muirhead sits contently as the topic of the next chapter of her life comes up. For someone whose adult life has been dictated by routine, staring into the unknown sits surprisingly well with the 32-year-old.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic’s self-belief is high ahead of Adelaide

After his deportation from the country a year ago, Novak Djokovic is back in Australia to try to win the first Grand Slam of the season for the tenth time. Ahead of that, however, the Serbian will kick off his 2023 season in Adelaide, from January 2 to 9. “The...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy