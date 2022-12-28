ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Starbucks is making these changes to the rewards program

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Disbrow, Kelly Anne Beile
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkjoC_0jwoAJDx00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WGMB ) – Starbucks is making changes to its popular rewards program in the new year, requiring more stars for items like free coffee, lattes, and sandwiches, as first reported by Business Insider . A few drinks will also require fewer stars.

Customers enrolled in the coffee giant’s loyalty program earn “stars” (esentially points) when making purchases, and/or taking part in marketing promotions. Stars can then be redeemed for free coffee, food, and other benefits.

“Today we let our Starbucks Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada know about some changes coming to the Starbucks Rewards program,” representative Erin Shane Riley told Nexstar Wednesday. “Starting on February 13, 2023, we’re updating how many Stars will be needed to redeem for select Starbucks Rewards in the U.S. and Canada.”

TikToker standing by Idaho murder accusation despite lawsuit

What that means for consumers is that baked goods, coffee and tea will require 100 stars when they used to cost 50. Cold brews, lattes, and hot breakfast items will go from 150 to 200 stars. Sandwiches and salads will jump to 300 stars (previously 200). but some things will be less expensive.

Here’s an outline of the program changes provided by Starbucks:

  • Some of the tier levels for Star award redemptions are changing.
    • 50 Stars is now 100 Stars.
    • 150 Stars is now 200 Stars.
    • 250 Stars is now 300 Stars.
  • Additionally, some items are shifting between tiers, making them easier to earn.
    • Iced coffee (not including Cold Brew beverages) and iced tea (not including iced tea lemonades) is now 100 Stars, down from 150 Stars.
    • Packaged coffee is now 300 Stars, down from 400 Stars.
    • Select merchandise items (the Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup, 24 oz. and Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup, 16 oz.) are now 100 Stars, down from 200 Stars.
  • There is no change to other key Starbucks Rewards benefits.
    • The 25 Star tier level and 400 Star tier level are not changing.
    • There is no change to how members earn Stars.
    • Members are still able to earn Bonus Stars through Double Star Days, games, personalized offers and more at participating stores.
    • Members are still eligible for other Starbucks Rewards benefits including the free Birthday Reward, the Reusable Cup Benefit and free refill(s) of hot or iced brewed coffee and tea in-store.

Further details on the rewards program changes in the U.S. and Canada are now posted on the Starbucks website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

(WTVO) — Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died. The Will County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Smith, 46, died Dec. 25. He was in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Smith was transferred from the Winnebago County Jail to Stateville Northern […]
ROSCOE, IL
shefinds

These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter

If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
TheStreet

These Coffee Chains Have the Best Coffee (Sorry Starbucks, Dunkin)

Consumers can be pretty particular when it comes to their coffee, not just the flavor, but who makes it as well. For folks that lean on coffee to get them through the day, they may have a preference for not only a favorite coffee company and location but may even be picky enough to have a favorite barista who makes their coffee just how they like it.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy