ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Andrew Wiggins Close To Returning For Warriors

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8d6a_0jwoAHSV00

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has missed the team’s last 11 games due to an adductor injury, but he is close to making his return.

Inching closer to the halfway point in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Golden State Warriors definitely did not expect to be hovering around a .500 record.

Coming off what many thought was an improbable championship, the Warriors have targets on their backs every time they take the floor and while the level of competition around the league rising has impacted the Warriors’ success, so have injuries.

Not only has Stephen Curry been sidelined the last handful of games with a shoulder injury, but Andrew Wiggins has not played since December 3 due to an adductor strain.

There was speculation ahead of their Christmas Day game against the Memphis Grizzlies that Wiggins would be back, but then the Warriors ruled him out for that game and he did not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to an illness.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and when he may make his return to the floor.

“Unfortunately he’s sick,” Kerr said. “He’s been cleared to play, but he’s not inthe building tonight because he came down ill yesterday, so he’ll be out tonight and tomorrow. Hopefully he gets better quickly and we’ll see how he’s doing… He probably would have played tomorrow night.”

Given that Wiggins was likely to return Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz , he should be viewed as “day-to-day” at this point and set to make his return to play whenever he feels better from his illness.

Prior to his adductor injury, Wiggins was averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

The Warriors could really use their star wing back out on the floor not only for his offensive production, but for his contributions on the defensive side of the floor as well.

He proved to be a key reason why Golden State advanced to and won the NBA Finals a season ago and once again, Andrew Wiggins figures to be a big part of the Warriors’ current and future plans.

Wiggins’ next chance to return will be on Friday, December 30 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers .

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy