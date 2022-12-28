Read full article on original website
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
If you get sick in NJ, are there enough health care workers to take care of you?
New Jersey, like other states does have a health care workforce crisis but the Garden State is looking to do something about it. Lawmakers are expected to consider a nine-bill package early next year to encourage more people to enter the health care industry. Alexis Bailey, the vice president of...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Wegmans recalls greens over possible Salmonella contamination
Wegmans is voluntarily recalling products containing micro greens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The grocery store chain said some of the soil the products were grown in tested positive for Salmonella by the supplier but no illnesses have been reported. The products were sold at Wegmans stores in New Jersey along with Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Amazon contributing to death of bees? NJ group takes on retail giant
An advocacy group in New Jersey is standing up to Amazon, claiming the retail giant is two-faced, selling items that both promote and go against the same cause. As part of a fundraising campaign to strengthen operations in 2023, Environment New Jersey is calling on Amazon to remove bee-killing pesticides from its digital shelves.
Major National Publication Spotlights This Outstanding New Jersey Diner
This is going to be a pretty controversial topic with a lot of disagreeing going on, but we're going to take it on anyway. A major publication has named the best diner in New Jersey. There are a lot of things we are passionate about here in New Jersey, but...
Wild temps, drought, and a few big storms: NJ’s top weather stories of 2022
As another calendar year comes to a close, it is time to reflect on the weather and climate events that transpired here in the great Garden State. Now only because it is cathartic and educational. But more so because it is time to compile my annual list of the top weather stories of 2022.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
This Is The Word Experts Say Is New Jersey’s Most Bizarre Slang Word
We are famous for a lot of things here in the Garden State, but we may have taken the art of slang words to a whole new level. There are so many reasons to have a colorful vocabulary here in New Jersey. All it takes is a few miles on 195, the Garden State Parkway, or Route 18 to prompt words to come pouring out of our mouths that we barely recognize.
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
These New Jersey News stories caught a lot of attention in 2022
There is always something to learn in the news every day and there is so much that happens daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and looking back at what happened over the course of a year that makes us want to take a look at what successes can be built on and what took place that calls for action and change.
Are Ames Department Stores Really Returning to Pennsylvania in 2023?
With 2023 just days away, we’ve learned about a new bit of nostalgia that could be coming to Pennsylvania in the new year. An insanely popular ‘90s retailer could be returning to Pennsylvania in the new year for the first time since 2002. Ames Department Stores says they’ll...
New Jersey Will Be Surprised By These Staggering Gift Return Statistics
Now that all the hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season in New Jersey is behind us, we can focus on the all-important gift return season, and experts say it’s the busiest time of the year. When you look at some of the return numbers for last year,...
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Pork Roll In The State
We all know that New Jersey is well-known for one very special type of meat. We are the pork roll capital of the world, so if the experts have singled out one place to name as the top spot to get some, that's a really big deal. Let's remember, a...
Property manager stole rent, deposits from NJ tenants, prosecutors say
MONTGOMERY — A property manager is accused of renting out apartments and taking the money for herself without informing the owner. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, ran the scam at an apartment complex in Montgomery, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Officials did not immediately identify the apartment complex, but Gonzalez's LinkedIn profile shows she has been the property manager at the Princeton Hill Apartments in Montgomery since 2015.
Firefighters brave a frigid West Windsor, NJ lake to save a dog
WEST WINDSOR — Officials have been warning all week that the outdoor ice is too thin to walk on despite the recent frigid temperatures. In West Windsor, firefighters had to rescue a dog who was literally on thin ice at Bear Creek Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post.
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
