Fayetteville, AR

New wood-fired pizza restaurant to open in Fayetteville

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom” is set to open in Fayetteville next month on Jan. 8, adding a new option to eat for Northwest Arkansas pizza lovers.

According to a press release, the franchise is the fastest-growing wood-fired pizza franchise in the U.S. and the location at 3959 N. Steele Blvd will mark the first store in Arkansas.

“We are excited to continue growing and entering a new large market in Arkansas and bringing the ultimate pizza and taproom experience to Fayetteville,” said Matt Mongoven, CEO of Fourth Avenue Restaurant Group, the Franchisor of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom. “At Smokin’ Oak Pizza, you can have a delicious meal in under 15 minutes, or enjoy the digital Taproom and linger for longer, so it’s perfect for every occasion. We are confident local Fayetteville families will love our concept because kids can have fun watching their food being made while parents relax with a drink from the Taproom, hang in the lounge area or watch the game on the big screen TV’s.”

Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location

Smokin’ Oak features a full menu of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters, and desserts. The oven, fueled by oak wood, cooks pizzas in about two minutes, according to the release.

The brand also operates through an open-plan kitchen, which allows customers to customize and watch their pizzas being made right in front of them. The dough and sauces are made in-house, veggies are cut fresh throughout the day, and meats are roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse real oak wood flavor.

According to the release, the Fayetteville location’s Taproom will introduce an innovative digital L-shaped tap wall to the community that offers craft and domestic beer, wine, cider and mixed cocktails. Guests will receive an RFID-enabled wristband, peruse the Taproom wall, and then work with a Taproom Attendant who will pour them the drink of their choice, whether it be an ounce or a full pint.

“My team and I cannot wait to serve our community and provide families an experience,” said Tim Drake, the General Manager of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom in Fayetteville. “We are in the perfect location and are thrilled to bring a never before seen concept to Fayetteville.”

For more information, please visit www.smokinoakpizza.com .

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

