New York Post

Owner gives up ‘sad cat’ named Ellie because cat ‘wanted to cuddle’ with owners

Ellie, a four-year-old black-and-white cat in Virginia, went viral on Twitter for her “sad” life story.  “Y’all. This is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote Twitter user @revengegrill on Dec. 12. “This cat was returned to the shelter because she wanted to cuddle her owners at night.” (See the tweet lower down in this article.) The tweet included an image of Ellie, as well as her information sheet.  In the cat’s “voice,” the sheet says, “I was returned because I wanted to sleep with my human at night and I wasn’t allowed to, so I would cry outside the bedroom door.”  The tweet was retweeted...
I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’

It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Lady Who Adopted A Hungry Street Dog Arrested And Sent To 6 Months In Jail ‘You're Not The Rightful Owner’

This is a Nonfictional article based on true facts provided by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Anita is a huge fan of pets; when she was younger, she would steal snacks from her mother's shop in order to feed people's hungry dogs. Anita has always wanted to have many pet animals, including cats, dogs, and even parrots, but she was always unable to do so due to her parents' strict rules and regulations.
How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.

