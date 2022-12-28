Read full article on original website
Related
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
mycbs4.com
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $640 million
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $640 million after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday nights drawing. This marks 21 straight drawings without a winner and comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion won in California on Nov. 8.
Inside Nova
Fairfax Electoral Board set to flip to GOP at start of new year
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Fairfax County Electoral Board’s composition is switching from two Democrats and one Republican to two Republicans and one Democrat. Jeffrey Shapiro has been appointed to the body by the Circuit Court for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, upon recommendation...
Comments / 0