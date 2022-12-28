Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
AZFamily
Missing 16-year-old Chandler boy found
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a teen boy who was missing for a few hours on Friday has been found. Deputies said Diego Ortiz was discovered safe and is now back home. He was reported missing after he left his home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads around noon. His family and law enforcement were concerned since he is diagnosed with high-functioning autism, ADHD, asthma, and is epileptic. It’s unclear where he was found.
proclaimerscv.com
Stepson Brutally Kills His Stepfather On Christmas In Gilbert, Arizona
Man Kills His Stepfather On Christmas And Said He Should Have Done It Years Ago. A 48-year-old man was put into jail and charged due to brutally shooting his 80-year-old stepdad on Christmas. On the 25th of December, at about 4:30 PM., The authorities of Gilbert got a call saying that a car had backed into a house near Recker and Warner roads, based on the announcement of the department in a news release.
KTAR.com
Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments
PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX — A teenage boy is in critical condition after multiple people allegedly shot him in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 8 p.m. near 16th and Van Buren streets, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Remains of teen kidnapped during armed home invasion found: Police
PHOENIX — The remains of an Arizona teenager were found a week after he was kidnapped during an armed home invasion, police said Wednesday. A homicide investigation is now underway. Jesse Sainz-Camacho, 17, was taken from his Phoenix home on Dec. 19 by "two armed suspects," police said. The...
KTAR.com
Teenage boy arrested in fatal Phoenix convenience store shooting
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was arrested in a fatal shooting at a Phoenix convenience store on Tuesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the store near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 12:30 a.m. and found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
$400K worth of meth found during Phoenix traffic stop; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - Mesa Police say a suspect was arrested after a traffic stop in led to the discovery of 200 pounds of methamphetamine. According to police, the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near the Loop 202 and 40th Street in Phoenix. The suspect, 36-year-old Eric Leon,...
KTAR.com
Police arrest teen for shooting near Phoenix bus stop last week
PHOENIX — Police arrested a teenage boy for shooting a man near a bus stop last week in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers were told by a group of people on Dec. 23 that a man was shot near a bus stop on 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
AZFamily
Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
Child dead, five others hospitalized in Avondale crash
Avondale Police Department is investigating a serious crash that took place near 107th Avenue and Roosevelt.
AZFamily
Man dies four days after shooting in west Phoenix; no suspect arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man has died from his injuries after being shot on Christmas Eve in Phoenix. 34-year-old Eric Charles Saunders was allegedly shot by an unknown suspect just after 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting and found him injured behind a nearby business.
AZFamily
Police identify man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have identified the man who died after being hit by a car in Phoenix Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Robert Scherer, officers were called out to a crash near 8th and Southern avenues around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Jose Alvarez seriously injured. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle initially took off from the scene but later returned. Detectives believe that Alvarez was in the middle of the street when he was hit by the car headed west along Southern Avenue.
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police warning public about fake parking ticket scam
PHOENIX — Police are warning the public about fake parking tickets showing up under windshield wipers in Scottsdale. Officer Aaron Bolin told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday that a handful of people have come to the Scottsdale Police headquarters recently looking to paying the bogus fines or to question the validity of the counterfeit tickets.
10-year-old boy dead, 5 others hospitalized following Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy died and five other people, including three children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The three children were in critical condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, occurred around 9:50 a.m., according to the Avondale Police Department.
AZFamily
Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy
KTAR.com
6 people, including 4 children, hospitalized after Avondale wreck
PHOENIX — Six people, including four children, were hospitalized after a wreck in Avondale on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Three children were in critical condition and one was in serious condition after the two-vehicle crash at 107th Avenue and Roosevelt Parkway, just south of Interstate 10, according to Avondale Fire and Medical.
fox10phoenix.com
Funeral service held for family members of Arizona sheriff who died in crash
Funeral services were held on Dec. 30 in San Tan Valley after Cooper Lamb, his fiancée Caroline Patton, and the couple's newborn daughter, Elaine, all died in a crash in Gilbert. Police say 21-year-old Brian Torres was driving a pickup truck and crashed into the couple's car. Torres was arrested and is accused of DUI.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at apartment complex was case of self-defense, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Tuesday evening in what appears to be a case of self-defense. Officers were called out to Montelano Apartments near 19th and Northern avenues around 6:45 p.m. following multiple 911 calls about a shooting. When they arrived, they detained a man who admitted to being involved in the shooting, then located another man with a gunshot wound. The man who was shot, since identified as 40-year-old Brian West, was pronounced dead at the scene.
